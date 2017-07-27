Pro Kabaddi 2017 Bengal Warriors Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Jang Kung Lee has been retained by the Warriors

Bengal Warriors, owned by the Future Group, have not really done anything spectacular in any of the editions of Pro Kabaddi League. This year, though, with some good buys at the auction, they have put together a pretty balanced team.

The revamped team, with new coach Jagdeesh Kumble at the helm, are the dark horse in the race for the title but they will have to get off to a good start. Among the players. Surjeet Singh, Jang Kung Lee and Ran Singh will be the ones to keep an eye on.

Having been pooled with Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddha in Zone B, the Warriors have a tough task ahead of them.

They begin their campaign against the Telegu Titans on 2nd August 2017.

Complete Schedule of Bengal Warriors

Match #1

Date: 2 August

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #2

Date: 6 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #3

Date: 9 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #4

Date: 15 August

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #5

Date: 17 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #6

Date: 22 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #7

Date: 25 August

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #8

Date: 27 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #9

Date: 1 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #10

Date: 2 September

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #11

Date: 3 September

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #12

Date: 5 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #13

Date: 6 September

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #14

Date: 7 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #15

Date: 12 September

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #16

Date: 17 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #17

Date: 23 September

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #18

Date: 24 September

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #19

Date: 1 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 13 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #21

Date: 20 October

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Download schedule link: Bengal Warriors PDF full schedule here

