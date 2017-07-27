Pro Kabaddi 2017 Bengal Warriors Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
Bengal Warriors, owned by the Future Group, have not really done anything spectacular in any of the editions of Pro Kabaddi League. This year, though, with some good buys at the auction, they have put together a pretty balanced team.
The revamped team, with new coach Jagdeesh Kumble at the helm, are the dark horse in the race for the title but they will have to get off to a good start. Among the players. Surjeet Singh, Jang Kung Lee and Ran Singh will be the ones to keep an eye on.
Having been pooled with Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddha in Zone B, the Warriors have a tough task ahead of them.
They begin their campaign against the Telegu Titans on 2nd August 2017.
Complete Schedule of Bengal Warriors
Match #1
Date: 2 August
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #2
Date: 6 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #3
Date: 9 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #4
Date: 15 August
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #5
Date: 17 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #6
Date: 22 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #7
Date: 25 August
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #8
Date: 27 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #9
Date: 1 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #10
Date: 2 September
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #11
Date: 3 September
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #12
Date: 5 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #13
Date: 6 September
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #14
Date: 7 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #15
Date: 12 September
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #16
Date: 17 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #17
Date: 23 September
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #18
Date: 24 September
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #19
Date: 1 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #20
Date: 13 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #21
Date: 20 October
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
Download schedule link: Bengal Warriors PDF full schedule here
