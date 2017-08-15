Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 15 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Sukesh Hegde leads the Gujarat FortuneGiants

After 15 days of Intra-zonal matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will witness the first Inter-zonal challenge tonight. After winning 2 of their 3 games, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will go head-to-head in the first inter-zonal game, while table-toppers from both zones Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls will face each other in the 2nd game of the day. With a couple of foreign stars and Indian stars taking on the mat, we are here to help you with Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar is undoubtedly one of the best raiders of PKL 5 and a must-have pick for your Khel Kabaddi team. He is the joint leading point scorer of PKL with 65 points to his name. He has scored 58 raid points in 7 games at an average 8.29 raid points per match. He has scored 4 Super 10s, which is the most by a raider in PKL 5. He need just 6 points to be the leading raid point scorer of the season and will look to complete this tonight. He will aim to dominate the inexperienced cover defenders of Gujarat Fortunegaints.

Jang Kun Lee

Jang Kun Lee is the leading overseas raider of PKL with 266 raid points to his name. He has been the consistent scorer for Bengal Warriors in PKL 5, scoring 7 or more raid points in each of their 3 games. He is the leading raid point scorer for Bengal Warriors in PKL 5 with 26 raid points. Jang Kun Lee will look to use his experience to advantage while facing the one of the best defence heavy teams of PKL 5, Puneri Paltan.

D. Cheralathan

One of the most experience defender of PKL, Cheralathan is the 5th leading tackle point scorer of PKL with 158 tackle points. He has the potential to score big points on any given day. He has executed 18 super tackles in PKL history, which is the most by any defender. He will look to score big against the Bengal Warriors as he has scored 2 High 5s against Bengal in PKL.

Other players to watch out for

Sandeep Narwal – He is the 3rd most prolific all-rounder of PKL with 349 points to his name. He is one of the two players along with Manjeet Chhillar to have 150 plus raid and tackle points in PKL. He is also the 2nd leading tackle point scorer of PKL with 169 tackle points. He has been the leading point scorer for Pune in 2 out of their 3 games and will definitely be a value addition to your Khel Kabaddi team, if you have him in your card collection.

Fazel Atrachali – The Iranian left-corner, Fazel is undoubtedly one of the best defender in that position. He is the leading overseas tackle point scorer of PKL with 109 tackle points to his name. He has scored 14 tackle points so far this season and will aim to dominate the Bengaluru attack as none of the Bengaluru raiders except Rohit managed to make an significant impact so far this season.