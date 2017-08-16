Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 16 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers (in blue) here in their match against Gujarat FortuneGiants, made a PKL debut this year

In tonight’s inter-zonal challenge two debutant teams of Pro Kabaddi League 5, Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will go head-to-head in search of their 2nd win in PKL 5. While Rahul Chaudhari led Telugu Titans will face the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants in hopes to end their 7-game winless streak.

It is always a tough choice to pick your Khel Kabaddi team, when you have so many star raiders and defenders playing on the same day. We are here to help you with Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rahul Chaudhari

The raid machine, Rahul Chaudhari is the must-have player for any Khel Kabaddi team. He is the leading raid point scorer of PKL with 545 raid points to his name.

He has been the lone titan performing to keep his team in the fight for top 3. Despite Telugu Titans 7-game winless streak, he top-scored for them in last 6 games. He is also the 2nd leading raid point scorer this season with 63 raid points to his name and will look to claim the top spot once again.

Sachin

The 18-year-old raider, Sachin is the leading raid point scorer of Gujarat Fortunegiants with 37 raid points. He has scored 18 out of his 37 raid points in Do-or-Die situation, which explains how he adopts to pressure situation. Sachin has been the leading raid point scorer for Gujarat in each of their 4 home games. He can be a real value addition to your Khel Kabaddi team tonight against the struggling defence of Telugu Titans.

Surender Nada

After his 3 consecutive High 5s in first 3 game, you can’t afford to keep him out of your Khel Kabaddi team. Overall, he has scored 50% of Haryana Steelers total tackle points so far in PKL 5.

His average of 5.67 tackle points per game is the best by any defender in PKL 5. He is the 6th leading tackle point scorer of PKL with 155 points. He will look to score his 4th consecutive High 5 against the struggling raiders of Tamil Thalaivas.

Other players to watch out for

K. Prapanjan – While Ajay Thakur struggling with form, Prapanjan scoring valuable points for his teams. He is the leading raid point scorer for Tamil Thalaivas with 19 raid points to his name. He has showed consistency by scoring 6 or more points in each of their 3 games. You can definitely substitute him with Sachin, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Abozar Mighani – Iranian right-corner Abozar made a name for himself in a very sort time by scoring 20 tackle points, which is 2nd most by a defender this season. He is also the only Gujarat defender managed to score a High 5 so far in PKL 5. He has impressed everyone with the accuracy of his holds and can surly be a challenge for Telugu raiders tonight.