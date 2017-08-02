Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 2 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips

Rahul Chaudhari of Telugu Titans should find a place on your team

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 reached to its 5th Matchday and we are back here to help you with your Khel Kabaddi picks for the day.

The two debutants from Zone A, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers, will go head-to-head in match 1 while the team from Kolkata, Bengal Warriors, will play their first match of season 5 against the home side Telugu Titans.

You will also get a chance to collect player cards by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Rahul Chaudhari

If Telugu Titans are playing, you cannot keep Rahul Chaudhari out of your Khel Kabaddi team. The Raid Machine of PKL, Rahul Chaudhari possesses the quality to change the game at any given point.

While Telugu Titans defence is not working at its best, he will have to take control of the game. Despite Titans losing their last 3 games, Rahul has top scored for the side in all of their matches so far in PKL 5.

Jang Kun Lee

The South Korean sensation, Jang Kun Lee has always been the go-to-man for Bengal Warriors across the 4 seasons. He is the leading overseas raider of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League with 243 raid points to his name.

The left raider is very good at scoring Bonus Points and surely promises to score big considering Telugu Titans consistent struggle at the right side of their defence. He has also scored a Super 10 (11 raid points) in their previous encounter in season 4 and will look to repeat the same.

Surender Nada

After the kind of start the Haryanavi left-corner, Surender Nada got in their first game, he should be the first-choice defender for your Khel Kabaddi team. Despite Haryana Steelers losing the match, their captain Nada scored a High 5 (5 Tackle Points) and was the leading tackle point scorer of the game.

Looking at Gujarat Fortunegiants weak attack, he will look to repeat his performance once again. He has already scored 143 tackle points and will look to complete 150 tackle points tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Vikash Khandola – When you are looking for a surprise package in your Khel Kabaddi team, you can blindly pick the 19-year-old, Vikash Khandola. He impressed everyone with his raiding skills against one of the most experienced defence of U Mumba by scoring 6 raid points in their first game. He will look to score big against the inexperience covers of Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Ran Singh – Bengal Warriors All-rounder Ran Singh is a smart pick for your fantasy team as he is a quality defender as well a capable raider. His consistency can be illustrated by the fact that he has scored 105 tackle points so far and is one of only 11 players to score more than 100 tackle points in PKL. He has scored 49 raid points as well.

Fazel Atrachali – The Iranian left corner, Fazel will look to carry the momentum of their last night victory against Dabang Delhi. Fazel top scored for Gujarat against Delhi with 4 tackle points to his name. He is now just 1 tackle point away from becoming the first foreigner to complete 100 tackle points in PKL.