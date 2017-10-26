Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 26 Oct, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Defending champions Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriors

On the 2nd last day of playoff stage, we are all set to get the 2nd finalist of Pro Kabaddi League season 5. Bengal Warriors will go head-to-head with double defending champions Patna Pirates in the 2nd qualifier of PKL 5. The winner of tonight will face the defence heavy Gujarat Fortunegiants in the grand finale of PKL 5 on 28th October.

With two raiding heavy teams taking on each other tonight, we are here to help you with Khel Kabaddi Picks for the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Today's code is 1099.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Pardeep Narwal

The unstoppable, Pardeep Narwal is the must-pick for any fantasy team in PKL 5. Pardeep has already done so well and has no milestones left anymore. He is also the leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 with 327 raid points to his name and has already scored 17 Super 10s in just 24 games.

He has been the lone force for Patna Pirates in playoff round, scoring 53 raid points in just 2 playoff encounters so far. He has scored 31 raid points in their previous 3 encounters against Bengal Warriors during playoff stage including 2 Super 10s and will definitely look to continue his fine form tonight.

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh has been the guiding force for Bengal Warriors in PKL 5, but has failed to perform in the first playoff. He has been one of the top performing raider of PKL 5 scoring 173 raid points at an average of 8.65 raid points per game, which is 2nd highest average by raiders featuring in playoffs.

Maninder has played two games against Patna Pirates during league stage and has scored a Super 10 in both games. He has scored 28 raid points in two games at an average of 14 and will surly look to take advantage of Patna’s weak defence tonight.

Surjeet Singh

Amongst the defenders available tonight, Surjeet should be the priority pick for your Khel Kabaddi team tonight. He is the 2nd leading tackle point scorer of PKL 5 with 74 tackle points to his name. He has scored 9 High 5s in PKL 5, which is the joint most by a player in PKL 5 along with Surender Nada.

He has been in phenomenal form recently scoring 27 tackle points in last 7 games at an average of 3.9 tackle points per game. He has scored 5 High 5s in last 7 games. He has scored 3 or more tackle points in 2 out of their 3 encounters against Patna Pirates including a High 5 and will surly aim to score another High 5 tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Monu Goyat – Monu Goyat has been the best 2nd raider by a side in PKL 5. His 178 raid points is the 2nd highest by raiders featuring in playoffs. He has scored 9 Super 10s in PKL 5, which is highest by a 2nd raider of a team in PKL 5. He has scored 19 raid points in 3 games against Bengal Warriors including a Super 10. You can undoubtedly substitute him with Maninder, if he features in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.