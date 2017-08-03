Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 3 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates are the double defending champions at the Pro Kabaddi League

On the last day of Hyderabad leg, home team Telugu Titans are all set to take on the defending champions Patna Pirates for the 2nd time in this season. Remember, Patna Pirates are the first team to defeat Telugu Titans in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5.

With both side possessing great players, we are here to help you with your Khel Kabaddi picks for the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Rahul Chaudhari

When you think of Telugu Titans, the first thing that comes to your mind is the Raid Machine, Rahul Chaudhari. The most prolific raider of Pro Kabaddi league, Rahul Chaudhari is the must-have player for your fantasy team. He has already completed 500 plus raid points and will definitely look to finish the home leg with a stellar performance. Despite Titans losing their last 4 games, Rahul has top scored for them 3 times.

Pardeep Narwal

While Rahul Chaudhari is the most prolific raider of PKL, Pardeep Narwal is the most prolific raider of PKL since the start of PKL 3. Since PKL 3, Pardeep has scored 8.19 raid points per match, which helped Patna Pirates become champions of Season 3 and 4. He outclassed the Telugu defence in the 4th match of PKL 5 by scoring 15 raid points in just 20 raids. With Telugu Titans struggling in their defence, Pardeep should be the must pick player for your Khel Kabaddi team.

Vishal Bhardwaj

The 20-year-old All-roudner, Vishal Bhardwaj has been the lone point scorer in the Telugu Titans defence. He has scored almost 50% of Telugu Titans overall tackle points so far in PKL 5. He scored a High 5 (5 tackle points) against Patna Pirates in their previous encounter. The youngster will look to replicate similar performance and help his side to win their last home game.

Other players to watch out for

Monu Goyat – If you have Monu Goyat in your card collection, you can surly be a trump card in your Khel Kabaddi team by giving you double points. He scored 8 points in their previous encounter at the same venue in Match 4. He will look to repeat his performance once again against the struggling defence of Telugu Titans.

Vishal Mane - The burly right cover defender is the most experienced defender in the Patna squad. He has scored 96 tackle points so far and is just 4 tackle points away from reaching 100 tackle points. He scored 3 tackle points in the team’s last encounter which was the most tackle points by a Patna player.