Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 5 Aug 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru vs U.P. Yoddha.

Rohit Kumar will be playing four matches in the next four days

On the 2nd day of the Nagpur leg in the Pro Kabaddi League, Anup Kumar’s U Mumba will face the struggling Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club in the first game of the day while the home team Bulls will take on the new team U.P. Yoddha in the 2nd game of the day.

This is one of the few days that you really have to think while picking your Khel Kabaddi team, but we are here to help you in this tough time.

You will also get a chance to collect player cards by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Kashiling Adake

After spending four seasons with Dabang Delhi K.C., Kashi will play his first ever game against them. He is the 2nd leading raid point scorer of VIVO Pro Kabaddi with 388 raid points and should feature in your squad. You might get confused between Anup and Kashi, but since Anup is captain Kashi will get the role of their lead raider and the chance to raid more often. Kashi was his side's leading raid point scorer against the strong Haryanavi defence with seven raid points and will aim to score a Super 10 against his former side.

Rohit Kumar

When Bengaluru Bulls are playing you can't afford to miss out on Rohit Kumar. The raiding maestro has already scored two Super 10s in the as many matches so far. In the first match against Telugu Titans, he wasn't even tackled once. And against Tamil Thalaivas he destroyed the entire defence in the first half to race to nine raid points. He will be playing four matches in the next four days which makes him the priority pick for any Khel Kabaddi team.

Joginder Narwal

You might be surprised with this pick, but considering Delhi’s consistent struggles in raiding, you can expect some valuable points from Joginder Narwal. He scored three important tackle points for U Mumba against Haryana Steelers. He has 67 tackle points to his name in 32 matches. Against Delhi’s young raiders, this veteran defender can be the trump card of your Khel Kabaddi team.

Other players to watch out for

Rishank Devadiga

It was a very tough decision to keep Rishank Devadiga out of the best three picks of the day. But you can undoubtedly substitute him with Kashi, if he is in your card collection. He scored just five points against Telugu Titans but has the potential to score big on any given day.

Nitesh Kumar

The 19-year-old right corner had a dream debut against Telugu’s strong attack by scoring a High 5 (five tackle points). After his amazing debut performance, you can surely depend on this young defender to score some important points for your Khel Kabaddi team.

