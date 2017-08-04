Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 raiders from the Hyderabad leg

Who are some of the best raiders from the opening leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017?

@Prasen_m4299 by Prasen Moudgal Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2017, 14:31 IST

Pardeep Narwal (center) has been in top form this season

The opening leg of the Pro Kabaddi League that took place in Hyderabad saw a lot of new talent rising from the shadows of some of the better-known players. While the home team, the Telugu Titans did not enjoy a favourable run, winning just one out of six games, the eleven games contested at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium hosted some thrilling encounters.

The raiders, in particular, exhibited some fabulous skills with the deft touches and swift raids. Pardeep Narwal started from where he left off in the previous season while Rohit Kumar collected his first super-10 this season. Rahul Chaudhari sometimes played under a shadow of himself but Nilesh Salunke made up for it with some clever raids.

With eleven matches and the opening leg done and dusted, here are the top 5 raiders from the Hyderabad leg.

#5 Monu Goyat - 16 points from 2 matches

Monu Goyat

The Services man has done extremely well to complement his skipper Pardeep Narwal and with 16 raid points from two matches, his raiding coupled with Pardeep's has given Patna two wins from two matches.

From 27 raids, Monu was pinned down only thrice, highlighting his contribution to Patna's victories. In the two games he played this season, Monu picked six points against Titans in their first match but was particularly impressive in Patna's recent 43-36 win over the Titans.

In the second match against the hosts, he collected his first super-10 of the season and played the perfect foil to a rampaging Pardeep Narwal.

Related: As it happened: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, 36-43