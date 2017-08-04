Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Pardeep Narwal is unstoppable at the moment claims Vishal Mane

Mane also iterated the importance of Super Tackles.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 04 Aug 2017, 11:22 IST

Pardeep Narwal has been at his belligerent best from the beginning of the season

For the second time, within a span of one week, Patna Pirates locked horns with Telugu Titans. And for the second time, Patna proved to be too high a hurdle for the Titans.

An in form, Pardeep Narwal once again produced a magical performance, scoring 12 raid points. He has scored a massive 27 points in two games and continues to display no signs of slowing down. Vishal Mane reckons there is no defender in the world who can stop Pardeep right now.

“You would have seen in the last season as well as this season, nobody can’t stop Pardeep Narwal. Even in the future, nobody can stop him. His car is moving at a rapid speed,” the defender exclaimed.

While Rahul Chaudhari did score a massive 12 points, he was firmly kept in check in the first half. As a result, the Titans found it tough to keep up with the tempo of the game. Patna were dictating the pace of the game and regularly troubled Telugu’s defenders.

And Cover defender, Vishal Mane revealed his side’s strategy against the Titans, “We had planned from the beginning that we would want to score as many points as possible. We wanted to keep the pressure on them. Only in the final moments, we slacked off a little bit.”

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 talking points from Day 6 of PKL 5

Once again, Chaudhari found it extremely challenging to unlock Patna’s defence in the early moments of the match. Time and again, he was tackled with relative ease. Mane reckons his years of experience, playing against him always comes in handy.

“I’ve been playing against with for many years now. We studied him and our coach studies him before the match as well. He teaches us how a defender can specifically tackle him when he comes up to raid. As a result, we’ve been improving,” he explained.

The Pirates were absolutely relentless in executing super tackles. Nilesh and Rahul took turns to inflict an all-out on Patna, but the defending champions remained calm and composed the back and made a great comeback to get the better of the Titan’s star raiders when it mattered the most.

Vishal admitted that super tackles are something that they’ve been specifically working on both in and before the start of the season.

“I believe that we must concentrate more on the super tackle because we get double the points. Plus, we get an extra player back into our side. Most of our players concentrate and practice super tackles. We practised especially for it,” Mane signed off.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Patna Pirates coach rips into Rakesh Kumar for criticising Pardeep Narwal