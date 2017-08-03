Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 talking points from Day 6 of PKL 5

Telugu Titans have a lot to think about after yet another defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 22:04 IST

Another match, another loss for the Titans

Telugu Titans entered the sixth day of the tournament desperate for a win after having suffered a nightmarish beginning to their fifth season. Up against them was Patna Pirates, a team that had defeated them earlier in the season.

It was expected that the will to avenge that defeat would add to Titans' desperation and help them eke out a win to put their campaign back on track in Season 5. But things did not pan out quite that way as Telugu Titans struggled to stay afloat, especially when Rahul Chaudhari was on the bench.

Patna outplayed the home team in all the departments to secure a well-deserved victory. Here are 5 talking points from the match.

#1 Super Mane's super tackle brings Rahul Chaudhari down

Rahul Chaudhari yet again spent a considerable amount of time off the mat

Rahul Chaudhari is the key to Telugu Titans' fortunes. What has become more evident this season is that when he is taken out of the equation, Titans are half the team that they are with him on the mat. That has now given the impetus to the opposition defenders to get more aggressive when Chaudhari comes on to raid.

In the 8th minute, Chaudhari was lurking on the Pirates side with a Super Tackle opportunity on and Vishal Mane, bringing all his experience into the game, made sure that the opportunity wasn’t squandered.

The Super Tackle allowed the Patna raiders to raid against a Titans unit sans Chaudhari, and as everyone expected, they made good use of that window of opportunity to add more points to the team's kitty.