Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Points Table, Team Standings & PKL 5 Results

The Titans sit on top of Zone B.

Rahul Chaudhari was in fine form

The opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League saw the Tamil Thalaivas lose out to the Telugu Titans in a nail-biting encounter. Rahul Chaudhari stole the show with a Super 10 to take his team to a 32-27 win.

The Tamil Thalaivas won a solitary point on the table as they were able to reduce the deficit to less than seven points in the end.

In the second encounter, the Puneri Paltan outclassed U Mumba in the Maharashtra derby. The Deepak Hooda-led side were dominant from the first raid and won 33-21.

Here is how the table looks now:

Zone A

Puneri Paltan Matches (1) Points (5)

Dabang Delhi Matches (0) Points (0)

Gujarat Fortune Giants Matches (0) Points (0)

Haryana Steelers Matches (0) Points (0)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Matches (0) Points (0)

U Mumba Matches (0) Points (0)

Zone B

Telugu Titans Matches (1) Points (5)

Tamil Thalaivas Matches (1) Points (1)

Bengal Warriors Matches (0) Points (0)

Patna Pirates Matches (0) Points (0)

UP Yoddha Matches (0) Points (0)

Bengaluru Bulls Matches (0) Points (0)

