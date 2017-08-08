Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 8 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for Gujarat vs Haryana and Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls.

Rahul Chaudhari

As two raiding and defense-heavy teams get ready to take on each other tonight, we are here to help in your Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. Two teams with one of the best corner combinations, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiatns will face each other in the first game.

While after finishing a poor home leg, a Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu Titans will face the in-form raider Rohit Kumar’s Bengaluru Bulls in the 2nd game of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today's games:

Rahul Chaudhari

When the poster boy of Kabaddi is going on the mat, you can’t afford to keep him out of your Khel Kabaddi team. With 525 raid points to his name, Rahul Chaudhari is undoubtedly the best raider of PKL.

Despite Telugu Titans losing five out of their six matches, he is still the 2nd leading raid point scorer of this season. With Bulls struggling with their defense, you can definitely expect another Super 10 from him tonight.

Rohit Kumar

If Bengaluru Bulls are playing, you don’t have to think beyond Rohit Kumar. The Services raider has scored three Super 10s in his first three games of PKL 5. Despite his team's loss against the Patna Pirates, he top scored for his team with six raid points.

He outclassed the Telugu defense in their first game of the season, where he didn’t even get tackled once during his Super 10. You can miss out big points if he is not on your fantasy team.

Surender Nada

After his phenomenal performance in first two games, Haryana Steelers priority pick from PKL 5 auction, Surender Nada can surely be the priority pick of your Khel Kabaddi team. He has scored two back-to-back High 5s in their first two games.

Overall, he has scored 66.67% of Haryana Steelers total tackle points so far in PKL 5. He has scored 7 tackle points against the inexperienced Gujarat raiders and will look to replicate the same tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Vikas Khandola – Vikash Khandola has been the go-to-man for Haryana in their first two games. The promising youngster has scored 13 raid points so far, but has a potential to score big as he is getting more opportunities to raid.

It can be a bold move to pick him ahead of Rahul and Rohit, but he can be substituted with Rahul, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Fazel Atrachali – The Iranian left-corner is the leading defender of the Gujarat Fortunegiants. He has scored six tackle points in two games so far, but you can’t ignore his potential to score big points on any given day. He is the only foreign defender with 100 plus tackle points in PKL.

