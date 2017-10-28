Pro Kabaddi 2017 final: 7 players to watch out for in the season finale

These men will definitely spice up the contest and will play a crucial role for their team in the finals.

@Prasen_m4299 by Prasen Moudgal Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 12:05 IST

Fazel and Sachin will be two men to watch out for

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 has eventually made its way to finals day. Following 137 matches in a span of three months that played host to some intense action, we are down to just two teams which have toiled hard to claim a stake in the finals.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, the debutants this season, showed their true potential by topping their Zone 'A' table and also won the qualifier 1 which meant they claimed the first spot in the finals while on the other hand, Patna Pirates will come into the finals on the back of three confidence-boosting victories from the eliminator stages.

Given the talent pool from both teams, the final promises to be a mouth-watering clash. In light of this, here are seven players to watch out for that could make a huge impact in the mega-finale.

