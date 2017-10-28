Pro Kabaddi 2017 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants coach reveals heart warming Pardeep Narwal story

Manpreet Singh also made some cheeky comments about Patna Pirates, ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 final match.

by Somesh Chandran News 28 Oct 2017, 11:38 IST

Pardeep Narwal

Over the last few days, Gujarat Fortunegiants coach Manpreet Singh has been extremely bullish about his side's chances of lifting the trophy.

When they take to the mat on Saturday, Gujarat will undoubtedly be the favorites to win the championship. For that to happen, Manpreet will have to device a plan to stop Pardeep Narwal, who has been in menacing form in the last three matches.

While Singh realizes the threat that looms large, he also remembers the time when Pardeep was not a kabaddi star.

Gujarat's coach who was Pardeep's teammate last season, recollects the time when he went to see Narwal at his house . This was when Patna's stellar raider was still finding his way into the league. Pardeep's future was filled with uncertainty at this point.

"When I joined Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi Season 3, that time Pardeep Narwal was sitting in his house, he was absolutely free. Very few people knew about him, I am the first person who requested the federation to induct him into the league," said Manpreet.

"After that, he has made a name for himself. He is a star now and the poster boy of kabaddi. I know his journey but I also know his strengths. I am confident we can keep him in check," he explained.

When the Patna coach commented that Patna can win the game even if Pardeep performs to just 50% of his potential, Manpreet shot back with a cheeky reply, citing the past battles this season between the two finalists.

"We've beaten them twice this season but it is very difficult to stop Pardeep using the same tactic once again. If Pardeep gives his 50% they might win but what if we stop him from performing even at 25%? Then the cup will be ours," he said.

After Gujarat's dominating performance against Bengal Warriors in Mumbai, Gujarat's coach suggested that if they do meet Patna in the final, it would be a cakewalk. Asked if he still stands by his comment, Manpreet had this to say.

"Why should not I believe it? We've won our last ten matches and you have seen our winning mentality which continues. For sure, we will win," he stated.

Continuing with his cheeky comments, Singh suggested that his defenders would have to play extremely badly to lose this game, something which he believes is bound not to happen.

"Even if my defenders give their 25%, I am sure we will successfully tackle Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat. We will win the match by a good margin," he signed off.