Pro Kabaddi 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi live streaming info, TV telecast info and preview

Catch the preview for the third match between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC.

The Pink Panthers pose for a picture

As the Pro Kabaddi League moves into its second day, inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to get their campaign off to a strong start against Dabang Delhi KC at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, the 29th of July.

The side from Rajasthan will look to start off with a win under new skipper Manjeet Chhillar, who will partner ace raider Jasvir Singh while Dabang Delhi KC will look for a revival in fortunes under new skipper Meraj Sheykh.

The Panthers lineup boasts of some exuberant talent such as Selvamani K in the raiding department while Somvir Sekhar will play second fiddle to Manjeet Chhillar as the secondary all-rounder. For the fifth consecutive season, Jasvir Singh will lead the raiding department.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be feeling opportunistic after a good auction from which they strengthened the defence unit, adding the dynamic duo of Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde to their side. This time around, the raiding department will have a host of experienced raiders in the form of Ravi Dalal and Rohit Baliyan unlike last season when most of the duties fell on Kashiling Adake.

When the whistle blows, the battle will commence between two teams led by the finest all-rounders in the game, Manjeet Chhillar and Meraj Sheykh. A battle between two experienced captains.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC prediction

Given Dabang Delhi has managed to buy some quality players from the auction and given rise to a formidable team, the previous season's results are bound to play on the team's mind which could play either protagonist or antagonist on the given day.

The Panthers have probably the strongest partnership on the day with the veteran combination of Manjeet and Jasvir set to lead them assisted by Navneet Gautam, another highly experienced player.

While Delhi boasts of a rather young squad when compared to Jaipur, the battle could boil down to a face-off between youth and experience, with the experienced Jaipur Pink Panthers a small step ahead of Delhi.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Playing Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Defenders: Jae Min Lee, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Nitin Rawal, Ravinder Kumar, Somvir Sekhar, Vignesh B.

All-rounders: Manjeet Chhillar, Abhishek N, Dong Gyu Kim, Santhapanaselvam, Sidharth

Raiders: Jasvir Singh, Ajit Singh, Kamal Kishore, Pawan Kumar, Rahul Choudhary, Selvamani K, Sunil Siddhgavali, Tushar Patil

Dabang Delhi:

Defenders: Bajirao Hodage, Nilesh Shinde, Satpal, Sunil, Swapnil Shinde, Tushar Bhoir, Viraj Vishnu Landge.

All-rounders: Meraj Sheykh, Chethan S, Rupesh Tomar, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Yatharth.

Raiders: Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Anand Patil, R.Sriram, Ravi Dalal, Rohit Baliyan, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Suresu Kumar, Vipin Malik.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Live Match Information

Date: 29/07/2017

Time: 20:00 IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

TV Channel: Star Sports 2 (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports First

Live Stream: Hotstar

