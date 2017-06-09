Pro Kabaddi 2017: Players with most super raids

A super raid is when a team scores three or more points in a single raid and here are five of the players who seem to have mastered that.

No player got more super raids than Anup Kumar in season 1

As the saying goes, raiders win you matches. They also grab the most attention for raiding is a solo art wherein a player goes into the opposing half alone to earn points for his team.

Kabaddi fans have seen a lot of brilliant raiders grace the Pro Kabaddi League over the course of its 4 seasons so far. One of the standout aspects of raiding is a super raid. Anup Kumar and Sandeep Narwal had the joint highest super raids in the first season with 8 super raids each. Kashiling Adake stood out in season 2 with a total of 7 super raids.

Pardeep Narwal was the pick of the lot in season 3 with an astonishing 10 super raids. Rahul Chaudhari was at the top of the leader board in the last season with 6 super raids to his name.

Let’s have a look at the top five players with most super raids in PKL history.

#5 Anup Kumar

Super raids – 13

U Mumba’s Anup Kumar is the captain of the Mumbai based team as well as the India men's national kabaddi team. The 33-year-old raider from Haryana was the most valuable player in season 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League. He has played for U Mumba in all the seasons so far, helping them to win the title in season 2, and will turn up for them again in the upcoming season.

He has played 57 matches in the PKL, racking up 377 raid points from a total of 938 raids at an average of 6.61 per game. He was a member of the Indian team that won Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014 as well as the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016.

He is also a Deputy Commissioner of Police and has been conferred the Arjuna Award for his achievements.