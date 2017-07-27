Pro Kabaddi 2017 Telugu Titans Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The Titans will open the PKL season in their home leg in Hyderabad.

Rahul Chaudhari will lead the Telugu team in Season 5

In four seasons, Hyderabad-based franchise Telugu Titans have failed to reach the final of the Pro Kabaddi League, with the third spot being their best performance. They will be looking to change that when they start their campaign for the 5th season on 28th July.

Telugu Titans have been slotted in Zone B, along with Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddha.

Titans will be captained by their retained raider Rahul Chaudhari. The team has managed to get some really good bargain buys at this season's auction.

Nilesh Salunkhe and veteran international and Arjuna awardee Rakesh Kumar will form a formidable raiding trio with Rahul. The strength in the raiding ranks, however, is not complemented by an equally illustrious defensive line-up. Much of the defensive duties will be on the shoulder of former Jaipur Pink Panther player Rohit Rana and Amit Chillar.

If the Titans are to win the title this season, they must hope that Chillar can come out of his error-prone Season three form.

Whether or not the Telugu Titans can escape their mid-table blues this season remains to be seen, but they are bound to entertain crowds with their star-studded raiding unit.

Below is the schedule of Telugu Titans' matches in the league stage. Apart from these, one more inter-zonal match will be played, details of which will be decided by a wildcard.

Complete schedule of Telugu Titans

Match #1

Date: 28 July

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #2

Date: 29 July

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #3

Date: 30 July

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:30

Match #4

Date: 1 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #5

Date: 2 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #6

Date: 3 August

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #7

Date: 8 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #8

Date: 12 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #9

Date: 16 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #10

Date: 19 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #11

Date: 24 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #12

Date: 31 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #13

Date: 7 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #14

Date: 10 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #15

Date: 12 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #16

Date: 15 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #17

Date: 16 September

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #18

Date: 27 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: New Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #19

Date: 28 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

City: New Delhi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #20

Date: 3 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #21

Date: 20 October

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Download full schedule link pdf here

