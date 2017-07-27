Pro Kabaddi 2017 Telugu Titans Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The Titans will open the PKL season in their home leg in Hyderabad.
In four seasons, Hyderabad-based franchise Telugu Titans have failed to reach the final of the Pro Kabaddi League, with the third spot being their best performance. They will be looking to change that when they start their campaign for the 5th season on 28th July.
Telugu Titans have been slotted in Zone B, along with Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddha.
Titans will be captained by their retained raider Rahul Chaudhari. The team has managed to get some really good bargain buys at this season's auction.
Nilesh Salunkhe and veteran international and Arjuna awardee Rakesh Kumar will form a formidable raiding trio with Rahul. The strength in the raiding ranks, however, is not complemented by an equally illustrious defensive line-up. Much of the defensive duties will be on the shoulder of former Jaipur Pink Panther player Rohit Rana and Amit Chillar.
If the Titans are to win the title this season, they must hope that Chillar can come out of his error-prone Season three form.
Whether or not the Telugu Titans can escape their mid-table blues this season remains to be seen, but they are bound to entertain crowds with their star-studded raiding unit.
Below is the schedule of Telugu Titans' matches in the league stage. Apart from these, one more inter-zonal match will be played, details of which will be decided by a wildcard.
Complete schedule of Telugu Titans
Match #1
Date: 28 July
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #2
Date: 29 July
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #3
Date: 30 July
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:30
Match #4
Date: 1 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #5
Date: 2 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #6
Date: 3 August
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #7
Date: 8 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #8
Date: 12 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #9
Date: 16 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #10
Date: 19 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #11
Date: 24 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #12
Date: 31 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #13
Date: 7 September
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #14
Date: 10 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #15
Date: 12 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #16
Date: 15 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #17
Date: 16 September
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #18
Date: 27 September
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: New Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #19
Date: 28 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
City: New Delhi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #20
Date: 3 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #21
Date: 20 October
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
