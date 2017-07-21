Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Telugu Titans predicted starting line-up

The Titans can finally boast of some defensive depth.

We've run out of adjectives to describe Rahul

Over the last three years, the Telugu Titans have employed a wide array of defensive formations to keep the back line in check. They haven't worked. As a raiding unit, they’ve been more than potent but defence has always proven to be their Achilles heel.

At the recent auctions, they made sure they addressed this issue by finally signing some solid and dependable defenders. This Titans team can no longer be viewed as a Rahul Chaudhari one-man army. But it also means they can no longer fall back on the excuse of lacking defensive cover.

On that note, let’s take a look at the seven probable starters for the Telugu Titans this season.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari

After four seasons and 500 points, we’ve run out of superlatives to describe Rahul Chaudhari. On two occasions, he came close to reaching the final and clinching the title but lack of defensive solidity proved to be his team’s undoing.

He will be a key component in the Telugu Titans’ title-challenging squad in Season 5. Unless tragedy strikes, he will start every single match.