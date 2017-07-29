Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming info, TV telecast info and preview

Catch the preview and telecast info of the match featuring the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls

A lot will depend on the form of Bulls skipper Rohit Kumar for Bengaluru to get their campaign off to a good start

Following a loss in their second game of the home leg, the Telugu Titans will look to get back to winning ways as they face the Bengaluru Bulls for the sixth game of the Pro Kabaddi League on the 30th of July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Titans will be hoping for an improved performance from their skipper and lead raider Rahul Chaudhari, whose chase behind the 500-raid point record spelt doom for them against defending champions Patna Pirates.

However, they will be buoyed by the form of right-corner defender Vishal Bharadwaj, who collected his second High-5 this season. Nilesh Salunke played the perfect foil for Rahul in the first game but had to play the resurrector's role against Patna, on a day when Rahul was off-colour and against the likes of Ravinder Pahal and Ashish Sangwan, the Titans will hope for Rahul to get back into his usual form.

The Bulls, on the other hand, will hope for some fireworks from their skipper Rohit Kumar who was in great form last season and his partnership with Gurvinder Singh and Ajay Kumar to get them off to a winning start. This year, the defence will be led by right-corner Ravinder Pahal.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls prediction

After a shoddy display against Patna, one can expect Rahul Chaudhari to come out all guns blazing against the Bulls with just one point set to seal his spot in the history books.

If indeed the Titans skipper gets to his landmark nice and early, his partnership with Nilesh Salunke might prove to be a handful for the Bulls, who will look up to Pahal and the retained youngster Ashish Kumar to do the bulk of the defending.

In the previous season, Rohit Kumar did not have a secondary raider to back him up but this time with Gurvinder Singh and Ajay Kumar joining the squad, the attack presents a balanced look.

Having said that, the form of the raiders and Vishal Bharadwaj in the defence department will be a force to reckon with for the Bulls.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing Squads

Telugu Titans

Defenders: Amit Singh Chhillar, Farhad Milghardhan, Rohit Rana, Sombir, Vinod Kumar

All-rounders: Elangeshwaran R, Rakesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Nilesh Salunkhe, Munish, Ankit Malik, Athul MS, Vikas

Bengaluru Bulls

Defenders: Ravinder Pahal, Amit Sheoran, Kuldeep Singh, Mahender Singh, Pardeep Kandola, Sachin Kumar.

All-rounders: Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Amit, Ankit Sangwan, Preetam Chhillar, Sanjay Shrestha.

Raiders: Rohit Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Rohit, Ajay Kumar, Harish Naik, Sinotharan Kaneshrajah, Sumit Singh, Sunil Jaipal.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live Match Information

Date: 30/07/2017

Time: 21:00 IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

TV Channel: Star Sports 2 (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports First

Live Stream: Hotstar

