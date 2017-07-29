Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers live streaming info, TV telecast info and preview

Catch the preview and telecast info of the PKL's fifth match, between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers

The onus will be on skipper Anup to go past the defence of his ex-U Mumba teammates and score vital points

After failing to get their campaign off to a great good start, U Mumba will look to find their foothold when they face the newest entrants in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Haryana Steelers in match No.5 on July 30th, 2017 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

U Mumba looked absolutely helpless against a raging Puneri Paltan side which was led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and the champions of the second season will need to be at their best to go past the defence pillars of Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada at the Steelers.

Also read: As it happened: Puneri Paltan shock U Mumba in comprehensive defeat

Against the Paltan, the U Mumba defence looked shoddy although it played host to big names such as Hadi Oshtarak and Kuldeep Singh. Oshtarak, in particular, looked out of sorts and was substituted late into the first half while Kashiling Adake and Shabeer Bapu were not on top of their game.

The Steelers, led by Nada will be buoyed by the balance in their squad although the defence department will play a prominent role. The young raiders in the squad will look up to the experienced Wazir Singh, who will take charge of the raiding duties.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers prediction

Faltering in their first match would definitely have affected U Mumba but one can expect the Anup Kumar-led side to bounce back against a team that is set to play it's first ever game in PKL.

However, U Mumba will have to be wary of the defence corners in the Steelers squad, who made a name for themselves when they played at U Mumba. Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada will look to cause problems for their ex-skipper Anup Kumar and with U Mumba already in some hot soup, the raiders will have to come good on the day.

Although the Steelers boast of a strong squad, the experience of the U Mumba squad might upstage that factor which could see Anup Kumar's side register their first win this season.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Playing Squads

U Mumba:

Defenders: D.Suresh Kumar, Deepak Yadav, Joginder Narwal, N.Renjith, Surinder Singh.

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Shiv Om, Dong Ju Hong, E Subhash, Hadi Oshtarak, Yong Joo Ok.

Raider: Anup Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Kashiling Adake, Mohan Raman G, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bapu, Shrikant Jadhav.

Haryana Steelers:

Defenders: Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar, Jeeva Gopal, Babu M, Mahendra Kumar Dhaka, Neeraj Kumar, Raju Lal Choudhary, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikas.

All-rounders: David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Parmod Narwal.

Raiders: Wazir Singh, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Prashant Kumar Rai, Surjeet Singh, Ashish Chhokar, Khomsan Thongkam, Mohd.Bilal, Vikash Singh.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Information

Date: 30/07/2017

Time: 20:00 IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

TV Channel: Star Sports 2 (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports First

Live Stream: Hotstar

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: U Mumba's Shabeer Bapu takes responsibility for the team's loss