Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengaluru Bulls- Time Table & Venue Details

Bengaluru Bulls' skipper Rohit Kumar will hope to lead his side to victory this season

Over the past editions of the lucrative league, Bengaluru Bulls is one team that has looked strong on paper but has not been able to translate that into results on the mat. A second-place finish in the 2015 edition has been the Bulls' best performance so far, and under Rohit Kumar, they will be chasing an elusive title this season.

In the previous season, the Bulls scripted a magnificent comeback from down in the dumps to win consecutive matches and give themselves a realistic chance to qualify for the playoffs, only to agonizingly miss out with 8 wins from 22 matches.

Hit by the absence of home games in Bengaluru, the Bulls seemed to be falling down the pecking order until a resurgence started from the Chennai leg, as they won four matches in a row before finishing with a tie against defending champions Patna Pirates, only to painstakingly bow out of the tournament on lesser points.

In the auctions leading to the upcoming season, the Bulls managed to make some smart buys in the form of ace raider Kashiling Adake and young Pawan Kumar Sehrawat who can be ample support to skipper Rohit Kumar. Raju Lal Choudhary's experience with the national setup will do him a whole lot of good as he will look to combine with Mahender Singh, Jawahar K and Nitesh BR in the defensive unit.

The Bulls' continued faith in Ashish Sangwan will be the talking point, while Jasmer Gulia and Dong Ju Hong's experience can come in handy for the Bulls.

Here is the complete schedule for the Bulls which includes 21 league stage matches that will also be accompanied by one wildcard match.

Complete Schedule for Bengaluru Bulls

Match #1

Date: 10 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #2

Date: 17 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 21 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #4

Date: 24 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 31 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 3 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #7

Date: 8 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #8

Date: 14 November

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 17 November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #10

Date: 18 November

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 23 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 24 November

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #13

Date: 25 December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #14

Date: 27 December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 28 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 29 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #17

Date: 5 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 12 December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 18 December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #20

Date: 19 December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #21

Date: 26 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00