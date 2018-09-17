Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengaluru Bulls- Time Table & Venue Details
Over the past editions of the lucrative league, Bengaluru Bulls is one team that has looked strong on paper but has not been able to translate that into results on the mat. A second-place finish in the 2015 edition has been the Bulls' best performance so far, and under Rohit Kumar, they will be chasing an elusive title this season.
In the previous season, the Bulls scripted a magnificent comeback from down in the dumps to win consecutive matches and give themselves a realistic chance to qualify for the playoffs, only to agonizingly miss out with 8 wins from 22 matches.
Hit by the absence of home games in Bengaluru, the Bulls seemed to be falling down the pecking order until a resurgence started from the Chennai leg, as they won four matches in a row before finishing with a tie against defending champions Patna Pirates, only to painstakingly bow out of the tournament on lesser points.
In the auctions leading to the upcoming season, the Bulls managed to make some smart buys in the form of ace raider Kashiling Adake and young Pawan Kumar Sehrawat who can be ample support to skipper Rohit Kumar. Raju Lal Choudhary's experience with the national setup will do him a whole lot of good as he will look to combine with Mahender Singh, Jawahar K and Nitesh BR in the defensive unit.
The Bulls' continued faith in Ashish Sangwan will be the talking point, while Jasmer Gulia and Dong Ju Hong's experience can come in handy for the Bulls.
Here is the complete schedule for the Bulls which includes 21 league stage matches that will also be accompanied by one wildcard match.
Complete Schedule for Bengaluru Bulls
Match #1
Date: 10 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #2
Date: 17 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 21 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #4
Date: 24 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 31 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 3 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #7
Date: 8 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #8
Date: 14 November
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 17 November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #10
Date: 18 November
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 23 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 24 November
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #13
Date: 25 December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #14
Date: 27 December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 28 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 29 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #17
Date: 5 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 12 December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 18 December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #20
Date: 19 December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #21
Date: 26 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00