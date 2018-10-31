Pro Kabaddi 2018 League, Match 40: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Review | 30 October, 2018

Pardeep Narwl on the go [Picture Courtesy:ProKabaddi.com]

After two successive failures on the home ground, Patna Pirates had to display their strength. This match was also interesting to watch because it was about to showcase the clash of two of the world’s best raiders, Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal.

Starting 7:

Patna Pirates – Vikas Jaglan, Pardeep Narwal, Tushar Patil, Manjeet, Jaideep, Ravinder Kumar, Vikas Kale

Telugu Titans – Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nilesh Salunke, Anil Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Abozar Mighani, Farhad Milaghardan

Substitutes used:

Vijay, Manish and Surender Singh from Patna Pirates. Armaan from Telugu Titans.

Toss:

Telugu Titans won the toss and chose the court.

Jaideep, a very strong left-corner of Patna Pirates, did an ankle hold and sent Nilesh Salunkeon bench, levelling the score to 4-all for the home team. Vikas Kale, in a do-or-die raid, rushed towards Rahul Chaudhari, to dash him out of the court but Rahul Chaudhari displayed great athleticism to jump and cross the mid-line. It was evident that Patna defence was making hasty tackles in a display of impatient defence.

With nine minuted left in the first half, Pardeep Narwal slipped in his raid which led Telugu Titans to take a Super Tackle. Nilesh Salunke also executed a Toofani Super Raid by taking 3 points and in turn making the Titans come into the lead. With 6 minutes remaining, Patna saw it’s 1stall-out. 9-16.

Rahul Chaudhari attempting a raid. [Picture Courtesy: ProKabaddi.com]

It seemed to be a rather slow day for the Pirates. Immediately after the all-out, Pardeep Narwal was sent to the bench on the very first raid; at-least he took a bonus for the team. In the successive raids by the Pirates, Vishal Bharadwaj dashed blind-sided Manjeet, out of the court. Rock solid defence by Telugu Titans led by its two corners, Abozar Mighani and Captain Vishal Bharadwaj, had come to the fore and reduced the Pirates to a single player.

Vikas Jaglan, picked up a point and a bonus to keep Telugu Titans on the bay from inflicting an all-out on Patna. Sooner, rather than later, Patna succumbed to the infiltrating pressure of the Titans and almost got all-out for the second time when Pardeep was brought down by another stunning dive by the Iranian right corner, Abozar. With one Telugu Titan player, stepping out of the court, Patna Pirates with a single player on the mat, on the stroke of halftime and the score 17-27 in the favour of the Titans.

The second half started with a surrender raid and Patna saw its second all out. Also, with this Rahul Chaudhari completed his super-10. The hour demanded Patna to be regrouped and play as a team if they wanted to make a match out of this.

Farhad Milaghardan who was having a rather quiet night, playing at right cover as Abozar Mighani was off the court, dived into Pardeep Narwal and made a tackle. Patna reviewed that Farhad had stepped out of the court prior to the tackle being executed and was judged in favour of the home team.

But more importantly, it was Pardeep Narwal who appeared to be nursing some kind of wrist injury after the tackle. Pardeep wasn't even at half of his usual standards in the game and was tackled 5 times by Telugu defence in his 7 raids tonight. He was substituted soon after for precautionary measures. We will wait and see how Patna reacts to the absence of their talismanic captain.

Tushar Patil tried to step up for Patna in a do-or-die raid but the unstoppable Abozar Mighani had a better off him and sent him packing onto the bench. The scoreboard, at the time read 21-30.

Manjeet with his best foot forward at the raid. [Picture Courtesy: ProKabaddi.com]

On the other hand, it was raining points for the poster boy, Rahul Chaudhari as if he had a point to prove. A toofani super raid from him just killed any remaining hope that Patna Pirates had, with only 1 man remaining on the court for the home team.

Telugu Titans immediately inflicted 3rdall-out on Patna Pirates by executing another successful tackle and pushing the score difference to 15 points. 23-38. The writing was already on the wall, and the home team was staring down 3rdconsecutive loss on the home turf at Patliputra stadium, Patna.

With just a few minutes remaining, Telugu Titans executed a couple of super tackles. This had been a defensive master class by the visitors and they had clearly out–numbered Patna with their staggering 18 tackle points. The match finished 32-53 with Telugu Titans taking home the honours for the second time against Patna this season.

This win pushes the Titans to the top of the Zone B table, with 4 wins out of 6 matches and 21 points in their kitty. Vishal Bharadwaj was in outstanding form and scored 9 tackle points including 2 super tackles.

With Abozar in the right corner and Rahul Chaudhari along with Nilesh Salunke finding the groove, Telugu Titans look serious contenders for the play-off places. Patna, on the other hand, looked totally clueless and had no plan B when Pardeep got substituted. They need to regroup and coach Ram Mehar Singh has his task cut out with the home team facing an in-form Rohit Kumar’s Bengaluru Bulls.