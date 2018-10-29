Pro Kabaddi 2018- Match 39, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 29 Oct 2018, 18:03 IST

Can Nitin Tomar lead the Puneri Paltan to victory against a strong Gujarat defense?

The Gujarat Fortune Giants will take on Puneri Paltan on 30th October in a Zone A clash. Gujarat are on 2 consecutive wins, have all guns blazing and are in 4th place having played just 4 games when compared to the 10 games played by Pune. Pune are on top spot in the Zone A with U Mumba breathing on their necks and return after a 6 day break following a loss to U.P.Yoddha.

Gujarat have got the firepower in their raiding ranks and have shown it with some splendor. Sachin has been consistent with his performances and has shown tremendous confidence and authority in his raids. He has 39 points from 4 games and has been supported by Prapanjan(16 points) and Ajay Kumar with 14 points.

The young defensive unit of the Fortune Giants has shown tremendous promise with captain Sunil Kumar in the right cover scoring 12 points, Parvesh Bhainswal in the left cover scoring 13 points, Ruturaj in the right corner scoring 12 points and Sachin Vittala has shown signs of brilliance scoring 5 points in 2 games. They will look to continue their solid performance vs the Paltan's raiders led by Nitin Tomar.

Nitin Tomar will look to get Paltan the victory this game when he failed to perform against U.P. Yoddha last time out. He has nevertheless scored 96 points from 10 games and been the side's best player. Monu and More GB have supported him efficiently both of them scoring 34 points. The side will expect a decisive performance from the raiders in the upcoming matches.

Girish Ernak has led this side brilliantly but hasn't received much support from the other defenders. Girish missed last game with an injury but will be fit enough to play this one. He has scored 32 points from 9 games but has received little or no support from the others. Ravi Kumar has scored 23 points but the others have disappointed. The team will expect more from Rinku Narwal and will be waiting for Sandeep Narwal's return from injury.

Both sides will be looking to get a win and the Fortune Giants will look to capitalize on the Paltan's defensive woes and look to put more pressure on star raider Nitin Tomar. The Paltan will look to stop Sachin and cripple the Fortune Giants raiding unit leaving Nitin Tomar with the job of getting the all outs.

Predicted Lineups: Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Prapanjan, Ruturaj, Sachin Vittala, Ajay Kumar

Puneri Paltan- Girish Ernak(C), Nitin Tomar, Shubham Shinde, Monu, More GB, Rinku Narwal, Akshay Jadhav

When and where to watch: 30th October at 8:00 pm IST on Star Sports 2

Also available on Hotstar