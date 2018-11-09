Pro Kabaddi 2018: Match 56 - Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 32 // 09 Nov 2018, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Pardeep make a stunning comeback from injury and lead the Pirates to a victory against Bengal?

The Patna Pirates will take on the Bengal Warriors in a Zone B clash on Saturday. Patna play after a nine day break. They had defeated Bengal 29-27 without Pardeep Narwal and are placed 4th in Zone B with 23 points from 10 games. Bengal played and won against Telugu Titans on Friday. They are placed third in Zone B with 27 points from 8 games.

Patna's raiders did a decent job against Bengal without Pardeep. Deepak Narwal scored seven points and Manjeet scored four points. While Vijay scored four points, Tushar Patil made an appearance as a substitute and scored four points. Pardeep is back to full fitness and will mostly replace Tao Deok Eom or Vijay.

Patna's defense did a good job against Bengal and it was Jaideep in the left corner who put on a great show. He scored five points and has 33 points in 10 games this season. Kuldeep Singh, the all rounder, scored once point while Manish put in an important tackle which turned the game around.

Bengal Warriors' raiders were in decent form against the Telugu Titans. Their highest points scorer was Maninder Singh with six points. Ran Singh supported him well with four points. They will look to break Patna's defense which has proven to be fragile on a few occasions.

Bengal Warriors' defense had a great game against the Telugu Titans scoring 14 tackle points. Baldev Singh was their highest points scorer with five points. Surjeet Singh didn't have a bad game as he scored five points. They will not have an easy job against Patna and have to come up with a plan for Pardeep. It will be interesting to see how Pardeep will counter their tactics.

This will be a crucial game for both the teams as both will look to advance in the rankings of the Zone B points table. Bengal's raiders will look to take quick points and put pressure on Patna. The Pirates will hope that their defense will continue with their good form and allow their raiders led by Pardeep to take points off the Bengal defense.

Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Deepak Narwal, Manjeet, Jaideep, Ravinder, Kuldeep Singh and Vikas Kale

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Shrikanth Tewatia, Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ran Singh, Adarsh and Baldev Singh

When and where to watch: 10th November at 8:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2

Also available on Hot Star