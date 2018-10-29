Pro Kabaddi 2018- Match 40, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Pardeep will expect more support from the other raiders and inspire the side in getting a 2nd home win

The Patna Pirates will take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash on Tuesday. Patna have had a bad start to their home leg so far, with 1 win and two defeats. They lost to a spirited Haryana Steelers who played without star raider Monu Goyat and are in 3rd position in the points table.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans return to action after a week's break following a 41-20 drubbing by U Mumba and will look to strike back this match. They are in 3rd position in the Zone B points table.

Pardeep has been Patna's best performer in their raiding department scoring 43 points in 3 matches in their home leg. Manjeet who supported him vs Jaipur was poor in the next 2 games scoring only 1 point from 13 raids. Deepak Narwal found himself on the bench yet again and failed to make an impact. Vijay showed some resistance and scored 7 points and supported his captain.

Patna started their home leg on a positive note and scored 14 tackle points which was a huge relief to the Patna fans. But they have got only 17 points from 2 games since then and Jaideep has been their only consistent scorer scoring 14 points in 3 games in their home leg and has been their lone crusader.

Vikas Kale in the right cover has also looked good scoring 10 points in 3 games. Both Vikas Jaglan and Jawahar Dagar have looked hapless and the side should be ready to replace the two if they continue with their sob story.

Telugu Titans' talisman Rahul Chaudhari has looked jaded this season scoring 36 points from 5 games and has not been at his best. Nilesh Salunke and Mohsen Maghsoudlou have combined well to support Rahul hence giving a solid raiding performance. Nilesh has especially been very good in the do or die raids and has amassed 24 points from 5 games while Mohsen has 19 points.

Telugu Titans' defense was always one to watch out for and they have not disappointed. Star Iranian Abozar Mighani has continued where he left off last season scoring 18 points in 4 games. He nursed an injury last match will be fit enough to play today. Captain Vishal Bharadwaj in the left corner has been equally good, scoring 17 points.

Both Farhan Milaghardan and Anil Kumar have scored 10 points each and will look to support their side more. While the Titans struggled without Abozar last match vs U Mumba, they will take confidence from their dominant performance against the Pirates when they met last time on 19th October and will hope to replicate that form and keep Pardeep Narwal in check.

Rahul Chaudhari will try to give a more decisive performance and the defense will look to keep Pardeep Narwal at bay and will be interesting to see how Pardeep will counter their moves. Pardeep who crossed Rahul Chaudhari's points tally of 700 will look to get more support from the other raiders and expect better, disciplined performances from their defense.

Predicted Lineups: Patna Pirates- Pardeep Narwal(C), Deepak Narwal, Vijay, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Vikas Kale, Manjeet

Telugu Titans- Vishal Bharadwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhan Milaghardhan, Anil Kumar

When and where to watch: 30th October at 9:00 pm on Star Sports 2.

Also available on HotStar.