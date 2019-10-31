Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Gujarat Fortune Giants may release before next season

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 Oct 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gujarat Fortune Giants crashed out in the league stage itself

The two-time runners-up of the Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortune Giants could not make it to the final of the tournament this year as some lacklustre performances from the young brigade prevented Manpreet Singh's army from reaching the playoffs.

Gujarat Fortune Giants had surprised everyone by reaching the final of both the previous editions. Since they had fallen short on both occasions, the fans expected them to improve their game and finally lift the trophy this year. However, the Ahmedabad-based franchise fell short of expectations in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

There were multiple reasons behind the failure of Gujarat Fortune Giants. Their marquee raiders could not play up to the mark while the corner defenders were too inexperienced to stay calm in tense situations.

The team management of Gujarat Fortune Giants will definitely look to alter their team combination ahead of the next season and here are the 3 players they may release before PKL 2020 -

#3 Abolfazl Maghsoudlou

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou had made a name for himself while playing for Patna Pirates

Matches - 6, Raid Points - 5, Average Raid Points/Match - 0.83

The Iranian raider, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou was majorly used as a substitute raider by the Gujarat Fortune Giants but even in the limited opportunities that he received, Maghsoudlou could not impress the fans.

He ended the season with just 5 raid points in 6 matches. His average was even lesser than 1 raid point per match. Also, this was the first time since Pro Kabaddi Season 3 that the Iran-based player ended the tournament with less than 25 points.

Maghsoudlou could not contribute anything in the defence as well thus, there is no reason why the Gujarat Fortune Giants should retain his services for the next season of PKL.

1 / 3 NEXT