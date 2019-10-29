Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Patna Pirates may release before next season

Jang Kun Lee looked like a shadow of his form self in Pro Kabaddi 2019

The three-time champions, Patna Pirates disappointed their huge fan base by crashing out of Pro Kabaddi 2019 in the league round itself. The Patna-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Pardeep Narwal led the team from the front once again but, as always, he did not get the back of other players. The team management had done a solid job in the auction by signing the likes of Surender Nada, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar and Hadi Oshtorak. But, Nada picked up an injury before the start of the season while the rest of the team did not fire in unison.

This led to Patna Pirates’ ouster in the league stage, and the Ram Mehar Singh-coached franchise will look to alter its squad ahead of PKL 2020. Here are the three players that Patna Pirates may release before next season:

#3 Jang Kun Lee

The South Korean import could not deliver the goods in the raiding attack

Matches - 16, Raid Points - 60, Average Raid Points/Match - 3.78

The South Korea-born star raider, Jang Kun Lee finally left the Bengal Warriors as Patna Pirates acquired his services ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2019. Since Lee had performed well in the last few years, the Patna-based franchise was ready to pay ₹40 lakhs to buy him.

He performed decently in the season, however, he could not match his past performances. Pro Kabaddi 2019 proved to be the Korean star’s worst outing since Season 2.

The Patna Pirates player did not score even a single Super 10 in Season 7 while his average raid points/match of 3.78 was way lesser than his previous season’s average of 4.38.

Hence, Patna may either look to release him and buy him at a cheaper price or release him and hunt for any other raider in the auction.

