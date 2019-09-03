Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 retained players who are yet to make an impact this season

Teams could be regretting about the decision to retain these players ahead of the auctions

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is underway with almost all the teams still in the fray to make it to the playoffs. Currently contested in a double round-robin format, the top six teams after the completion of the league stage will make it the knockout stages.

While the top two teams will directly qualify for the semifinals, the other four teams will play in the eliminators to decide the other two semifinalists.

Apart from a few teams, most of the franchises follow a similar strategy of retaining the core of their squads before taking part in the auctions that take place before every season. These core members are usually the players who have done well for them in the past and can remain at the focal point of their plans for the new season.

If the retained players, especially from the elite category, do not live up to their expectations throughout a season, the balance of the teams is likely to be affected. Franchises will have to look at alternatives and in most cases, this could affect the team's progress. Although this is not the case with all the franchises, retained players who do not problem are still an issue for teams.

On that note, here are three players who were retained by their squads ahead of the season seven auctions but have failed to make an impact with their performances thus far.

#3 Kuldeep Singh (Haryana Steelers)

Kuldeep Singh has not contributed much to the Steelers' defense this season

Kuldeep Singh was an integral part of the Haryana Steelers defense in season 6. The left corner defender picked up 49 points from 22 games despite the last season being just his second edition in the tournament and on the back of his positive show, was retained for season 7 by the Steelers.

Kuldeep has played just six games thus far and has picked just 6 points from the opportunities that he has received thus far, which have come through a total of 21 tackles, a figure he would not be proud of.

However, Haryana's defense has been doing well in his absence and for him to make a comeback into the squad could be a tough prospect.

1 / 3 NEXT