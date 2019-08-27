Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams which could win Pro Kabaddi title after Chennai leg

Tamil Thalaivas squared off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in an unforgettable clash.

The fifth leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 witnessed some hard-hitting rivalries ignite and tightly-contested matches take place. Tamil Thalaivas remained winless in their home leg at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas lost their first match against Bengaluru Bulls 21-32 followed by a nail-biting tie against Puneri Paltan that ended at 31-31. Thalaivas failed to bag a victory in the next two outings, losing to Jaipur Pink Panthers 26-28 and U Mumba 24-29 in their home leg.

Not finding momentum in the raiding department became a threat for the Thalaivas in their home leg as the raiders failed to score points consistently. The defence was up to the mark, however, Manjeet Chhillar's absence in the last two games imbalanced the side.

However, Tamil Thalaivas found themselves a sensation in the local boy from Tamil Nadu. V Ajith Kumar helped the Thalaivas bag three points in the standings from a tie. Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh were decent as they performed consistently to aid the defence. Ajay Thakur returned to form and provided support to Rahul Chaudhari in the raiding.

Based upon the consistency and all-round performances, let's have a look at the top three teams who could be in line to win Pro Kabaddi title after Chennai leg.

#3 Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai came back to form against Haryana Steelers

Telugu Titans had a match against Haryana Steelers in the Chennai leg where they displayed brilliant all-round performance of the team as a unit. The Titans dominated the game right from the start, leaving no chance for a Haryana Steelers win.

Siddharth Desai, who was in sublime form, wreaked havoc upon the consistent defence of Haryana by scoring 18 raid points. He managed to score raid points with a 100% successful strike rate and led the offence brilliantly. Suraj Desai assisted him in the raids as well by scoring seven raid points.

The defence too got into scoring points consistently as a unit. Skipper Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj scored three tackle points each. Farhad Milaghardan and C Arun bagged two tackle points and assisted the defence pretty well.

In the most dominant result by Telugu Titans thus far, they managed to work well as a unit. If the team can work well together in the upcoming matches, Telugu Titans can perhaps win the Pro Kabaddi title this season.

