Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams which could win the title after Delhi leg

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 398 // 03 Sep 2019, 17:31 IST

Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match of Delhi leg.

An exciting first half of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 concluded at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi, on the completion of home team Dabang Delhi's home leg.

Dabang Delhi K.C. won a close encounter against Bengaluru Bulls (33-31) followed by a dominant victory over UP Yoddha (36-27). The hosts dominated U Mumba (40-24) and ended their home campaign on a high note as they hold on to win against Patna Pirates (38-35).

Naveen Kumar was phenomenal in his home leg with 55 raid points to his name from just four matches at an average of 13.75 raid points. His solo efforts in the raiding unit with the corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal worked wonders for the team. Ravinder and Joginder went on to score 33 tackle points combined from four matches.

Naveen also crossed the 300 raid point margin in just 33 matches, becoming the fastest player to do so as he smashed Maninder Singh's record of reaching the landmark in 35 matches while also breaking the record of most Super 10s, when he went on to notch up his 9th Super 10, against U Mumba.

Based on consistent performances and form of the teams thus far, let us take a look at three teams which could be backed to win the PKL title post the culmination of the Delhi leg.

#3 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls had one loss and one win in the Delhi leg.

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls faced the hosts of Delhi leg, Dabang Delhi K.C. in the opening encounter of the sixth week. Pawan Sehrawat put in a brilliant show for Bulls as he performed single-handedly on the raiding front and picked up 17 raid points. Amit Sheoran and Mahender Singh scored four and three tackle points respectively. Despite some fighting spirit from the Bulls, Dabang Delhi clinced a thrilling 33-31 win in the end.

Next up, the Bulls faced the Jaipur Pink Panthers in what was a dominating performance on both the raiding and defending fronts. Rohit Kumar scored a Super-10 with 13 raid points to his name as he was supported by Pawan Sehrawat's eight raid points. Three out of four defenders for Bengaluru Bulls scored a High-5 each as Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Mohit Sehrawat had a good game which saw Bengaluru defeat Jaipur 41-30 in a one-sided affair.

Bengaluru Bulls remain as one of the strongest sides in this season, courtesy of their young and consistent defense unit and a formidable raiding unit comprising of Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat. If they can keep the same momentum in future games, the Bulls could be favorites to win the PKL title.

