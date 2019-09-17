Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams which could win the title after Kolkata leg

Bengal Warriors scripted a remarkable comeback in their match against Bengaluru Bulls.

The eighth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 concluded at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Kolkata. Bengal Warriors became the second team of the season to remain unbeaten at home after Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengal Warriors played out a thrilling tie against Gujarat Fortune Giants (25-25). They went on to beat Puneri Paltan (42-39), U Mumba (29-26), and Bengaluru Bulls (42-40) to become the second-most successful team thus far.

Maninder Singh scored 43 raid points in four matches at the Kolkata leg as the top raider from Bengal Warriors. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh each scored 11 tackle points in four outings as a consistent defensive unit.

Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal made history in the match against Tamil Thalaivas as he crossed the milestone of 1,000 raid points, thus becoming the first-ever player to do so.

As the ninth week of Pro Kabaddi has moved to Pune, let's take a look at the top 3 teams which could win the title after Kolkata leg.

#3 UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha remained unbeaten in both Bengaluru and Kolkata legs

UP Yoddha have emerged as a competitive side as they have managed to defeat balanced teams recently. They have remained unbeaten in both the Bengaluru and Kolkata legs thanks to consistent performances from both their offense and defense.

UP Yoddha squared off against Gujarat Fortune Giants in their only match of the Kolkata leg. Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, and Rishank Devadiga contributed to the raid points. Emerging defender Sumit Sangwan scored an outstanding High 5, besides skipper Nitesh Kumar's four tackle points. They managed to demolish Gujarat (33-26) for a solid win.

Shrikant Jadhav has regained his form and is now leading the offense upfront. He has found able support from Surender Gill as the second raider. Sumit Sangwan has been the find for UP Yoddha this season while Nitesh Kumar has also been in sublime touch lately with a couple of High 5s in his recent matches.

If UP Yoddha continue their consistent performances, they could become prime contenders to win the title this season.

