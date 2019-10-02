Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 Teams who can win the title after Jaipur leg

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 02 Oct 2019, 01:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaipur Pink Panthers could only manage to win one game out of four matches at home.

The tenth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 concluded at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur as a part of Jaipur Pink Panthers' home leg. The hosts Pink Panthers could only manage to win one game out of four with one ending on a tie and two matches with a defeat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers squared off against Gujarat Fortune Giants in a nail-biting tie (28-28) followed with a tight clash against Bengal Warriors which ended with a loss (40-41). They managed to thrash Puneri Paltan (43-34) but got another defeat in a one-sided deficit against Telugu Titans (31-51).

Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda scored 36 raid points in four matches as the top raider from Jaipur Pink Panthers in their home leg. Left cover Vishal Lather scored 14 tackle points in four outings as the highest-scoring defender of the home team.

Let's take a look at the top three favourites to win the Pro Kabaddi title after the completion of Jaipur leg.

#3 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls remained unbeaten without regular skipper Rohit Kumar.

Led by Pawan Sehrawat as the stand-in captain in replacement for regular skipper Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls performed well in both of their outings of Jaipur leg. A young set of defence led by Pawan Sehrawat in the offence, they managed to take down the experienced sides with dominance.

Bulls squared off against Dabang Delhi K.C. in what was the match of Jaipur leg. Naveen Goyat and Pawan Sehrawat led the offence of their respective sides as the game went down to the wire in the final minute. Amit Sheoran took a brilliant High-5 in the match, executed an outstanding ankle-hold on Naveen Goyat to end the game on a tie (39-39).

Bengaluru Bulls faced U Mumba in the final day of Jaipur leg where Pawan Sehrawat scored 11 raid points. He received support from the other end with Banty's five raid points and Sumit Singh's three raid points. Saurabh Nandal's High-5 in a pressure game managed an all-round victory as Bulls managed to win (33-35).

Bengaluru Bulls are a win away from qualifying into the playoffs as they will be looking to retain their title this year.

1 / 3 NEXT