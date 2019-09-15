Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players with most raid points at the end of Kolkata leg

After the completion of the Kolkata leg of this edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the points table has been nicely set up with all the teams still in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

While teams like Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will just need a few more wins to assure themselves of a place in the final six, the likes of Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas might have to collect victories in a heap to stay alive in the competition.

The first game at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium ended in a draw, as the hosts Bengal Warriors were forced to a tie by Gujarat Fortune Giants. However, Maninder Singh's men produced fine performances in the next three games, eventually finishing their home leg without losing a game.

The Warriors were aided by the good form that Maninder and Sukesh Hegde showed in these four games and if they can keep up the momentum, the team can also target a finish within the Top 2 by the end of the league stage.

On that note, here is the list of the top five raiders in this edition of the Pro Kabaddi league at the end of the Kolkata leg.

#5 Siddharth Desai

Siddharth was mediocre in the Kolkata leg

Siddharth Desai finds himself on the No. 5 spot on this list at the end of the Kolkata leg. After impressive performances in Bengaluru, Siddharth and Telugu Titans played just one game in this leg which turned out to be disappointing for both of them.

Siddharth was able to contribute just 4 points to his team's tally in this game, despite raiding twelve times in the match. Telugu Titans eventually lost the game 27-41 to U Mumba.

Although Siddharth has picked up 113 raid points from 14 games in this season so far, his inability to be consistent on the mat has affected his team's chances on certain occasions.

After a tough start to the tournament, the Titans have managed to get back on track by adding a few wins in the last four weeks. However, if they have to keep their play-off chances alive, the team has to start performing better on the mat and their costliest buy Siddharth Desai must produce Super 10s on a consistent basis.

