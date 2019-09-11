Pro Kabaddi 2019: Ahmedabad to host the playoffs and finals of the season

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 66 // 11 Sep 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru Bulls had battled Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final of PKL 6

What's the story?

The EKA Arena of Ahmedabad will play the host to this year's Pro Kabaddi League play-off matches and the season finale. This is the first time in the history of PKL that the most important matches of the tourney are taking place in Ahmedabad.

The background

With a seating capacity of 4000, the EKA Arena has hosted the home leg of Gujarat Fortune Giants since the franchise joined the league. The home team played fantastically well in front of its home fans in the first two seasons but could not repeat the same performance this season.

Earlier, the cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and New Delhi had hosted the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The heart of the matter

According to recent reports, the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad has been allotted all the five matches of the final round. The organizers had done away with the zonal format before this season commenced as all the 12 teams have been pitted in one group, with the top six making it to the next round.

Here is the complete schedule of the play-off matches:

14th October: Eliminator 1: Team 3 vs Team 6

Eliminator 2: Team 4 vs Team 5

16th October: Semifinal 1: Team 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 1

Semifinal 2: Team 2 vs Winner of Eliminator 2

Advertisement

18th October: Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2

What's next?

The defending champions Bengaluru Bulls are currently at the 3rd position on the points table while Ahmedabad's own franchise and two-time runners-up, Gujarat Fortune Giants are placed at the 8th position.

Whether the home team qualifies for the playoffs or not, the kabaddi fans of Ahmedabad are in for a treat at they will witness the top six teams of the league giving it their all to win the coveted prize.