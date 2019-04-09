Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: List of players bought by Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 101 // 09 Apr 2019, 19:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prashanth Kumar Rai will return to the Haryana Steelers after a gap of one year

Haryana Steelers made a rocking entry into the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League as they reached the playoffs in their debut season and dominated almost every team in the tournament. They went the extra mile in the auction last year to sign Monu Goyat for a staggering price of ₹1.51 crores, making him the costliest player in the history of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.

However, the raider crumbled under the pressure of high expectations and failed to deliver the goods. He was appointed the team's captain after an unfortunate injury to Surender Nada but Goyat failed as a leader as well.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha

The team could not make it to the playoffs and as a result, Haryana Steelers released Monu Goyat ahead of the auction. They even added Rakesh Kumar in their coaching staff to strengthen their team's chances.

The Steelers did a fair job in the auction room and here's how their squad looks like ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League -

Raiders

Vikash Khandola (Elite Retained Player)

Vinay (Retained New Young Player)

Prashanth Kumar Rai - ₹ 77 lakhs

Naveen - ₹ 33.5 lakhs

Advertisement

Selvamani K. - ₹ 16.5 lakhs

Defenders

Dharamraj Cheralathan - ₹ 38.5 lakhs

Ravi Kumar - ₹ 20 lakhs

Subhash Narwal (New Young Player) - ₹ 6 lakhs

Vikram Kandola - ₹ 10 lakhs

Vikas Kale - ₹ 34.25 lakhs

All Rounders

Kuldeep Singh (Elite Retained Player)

Amir Mohammed Maleki - ₹ 12.5 lakhs

Tim Phonchoo - ₹ 10 lakhs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.

Advertisement