Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: List of players bought by Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers made a rocking entry into the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League as they reached the playoffs in their debut season and dominated almost every team in the tournament. They went the extra mile in the auction last year to sign Monu Goyat for a staggering price of ₹1.51 crores, making him the costliest player in the history of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.
However, the raider crumbled under the pressure of high expectations and failed to deliver the goods. He was appointed the team's captain after an unfortunate injury to Surender Nada but Goyat failed as a leader as well.
The team could not make it to the playoffs and as a result, Haryana Steelers released Monu Goyat ahead of the auction. They even added Rakesh Kumar in their coaching staff to strengthen their team's chances.
The Steelers did a fair job in the auction room and here's how their squad looks like ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League -
Raiders
Vikash Khandola (Elite Retained Player)
Vinay (Retained New Young Player)
Prashanth Kumar Rai - ₹ 77 lakhs
Naveen - ₹ 33.5 lakhs
Selvamani K. - ₹ 16.5 lakhs
Defenders
Dharamraj Cheralathan - ₹ 38.5 lakhs
Ravi Kumar - ₹ 20 lakhs
Subhash Narwal (New Young Player) - ₹ 6 lakhs
Vikram Kandola - ₹ 10 lakhs
Vikas Kale - ₹ 34.25 lakhs
All Rounders
Kuldeep Singh (Elite Retained Player)
Amir Mohammed Maleki - ₹ 12.5 lakhs
Tim Phonchoo - ₹ 10 lakhs
