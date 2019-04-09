×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: List of players bought by Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
101   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:10 IST

Prashanth Kumar Rai will return to the Haryana Steelers after a gap of one year
Prashanth Kumar Rai will return to the Haryana Steelers after a gap of one year

Haryana Steelers made a rocking entry into the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League as they reached the playoffs in their debut season and dominated almost every team in the tournament. They went the extra mile in the auction last year to sign Monu Goyat for a staggering price of ₹1.51 crores, making him the costliest player in the history of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.

However, the raider crumbled under the pressure of high expectations and failed to deliver the goods. He was appointed the team's captain after an unfortunate injury to Surender Nada but Goyat failed as a leader as well.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha

The team could not make it to the playoffs and as a result, Haryana Steelers released Monu Goyat ahead of the auction. They even added Rakesh Kumar in their coaching staff to strengthen their team's chances.

The Steelers did a fair job in the auction room and here's how their squad looks like ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League -

Raiders

Vikash Khandola (Elite Retained Player)

Vinay (Retained New Young Player)

Prashanth Kumar Rai - ₹ 77 lakhs

Naveen - ₹ 33.5 lakhs

Advertisement

Selvamani K. - ₹ 16.5 lakhs

Defenders

Dharamraj Cheralathan - ₹ 38.5 lakhs

Ravi Kumar - ₹ 20 lakhs

Subhash Narwal (New Young Player) - ₹ 6 lakhs

Vikram Kandola - ₹ 10 lakhs

Vikas Kale - ₹ 34.25 lakhs

All Rounders

Kuldeep Singh (Elite Retained Player)

Amir Mohammed Maleki - ₹ 12.5 lakhs

Tim Phonchoo - ₹ 10 lakhs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Haryana Steelers Dharmaraj Cheralathan Prashanth Kumar Rai
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
PKL 2019 Auction: A look at last year's 5 most expensive players
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Monu Goyat named the new captain of Haryana Steelers
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 7 auction set to take place in April; season to commence on 19th July 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Full list of Players Sold on Day 1 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Telugu Titans
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us