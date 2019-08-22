Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Warriors annihilate Pirates in an intense encounter

Shreya Shreeja

Bengal Warriors demolished the Pirates in a heated battle

After a disappointing home leg, Patna Pirates came into Match No. 53 after suffering a loss to U Mumba in their previous match at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. They were desperate for a victory, given the three-time champions were languishing in the last position on the team points' table.

Bengal Warriors tied with Dabang Delhi in their prior battle and were looking for a victory to improve their ranking on the scoreboard.

Read to find out how the anticipated duel between the eastern teams Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors unfolded itself at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai:

Maninder Singh started for the Warriors and returned sans any point. Opening the account for the Pirates, record-breaker Pardeep Narwal graciously hand-touched Rinku Narwal and scored the first point for his squad.

An advanced attempt by Hadi gave Prapanjan his first point of the night. A calm Pardeep fetched points in brilliant fashion. Vikas Jaglan, of the Pirates, tackled the raiders of the rival team with efficiency.

A beautiful dash by Baldev sent the flying Narwal off the mat for the first time in the battle. Iranian Nabibakhsh brought the first two-pointer for the Warriors.

Patna claimed a review in the ninth minute of the encounter, which was deemed unsuccessful, much to their disappointment.

Maninder was shockingly out of form, unable to gather points for his team. A super-tackle by Monu on Nabibakhsh put the Pirates in a single-point lead. Almost on the verge of an all-out, substitute Purna Singh redeemed a player after a commendable raid.

The first half ended in Bengal's favour with the score 16-14. Right after the second half commenced, Patna Pirates suffered their first all-out of the encounter.

In an impeccable performance, Bengal did not allow the Pirates to score a single point in the first ten minutes of the second half and inflicted a second all-out on them with consummate ease.

Despite a wonderful start, the Pirates kept struggling in the second half. They brought in an unbelievable total of two points after 17 minutes into the other half. Both the offense and defense of Bengal magically started yielding non-stop points and did not give their nemesis the opportunity to grab a single point.

Pardeep, once again single-handedly tried to save the drowning ship of the Pirates. He also completed his fourth Super 10 of the season. Inflicting a long-awaited all-out on the Warriors, the lead was reduced to just ten points. Maninder, towards the end of the match, completed his Super 10.

An expected neck-to-neck battle eventually turned into a one-sided affair. The Warriors, stronger than ever, clinched the victory over the Men in Green with the score 35-26. The Pirates put up a sloppy show and ended up on the losing side.

