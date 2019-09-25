Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Warriors defeat Titans to take the top spot in standings

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 25 Sep 2019, 22:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Telugu Titans succumb to the Bengal Warriors in an intriguing battle

Bengal Warriors pushed Dabang Delhi behind to move into the first position on the points table after defeating Telugu Titans 40-39 in an enthralling Match No. 106 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Maninder Singh picked up a staggering total of 17 points in a stellar show from the Bengal captain. Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai also collected an astonishing 15 points in just 16 raids. Abozar Mighani had five points to his name, courtesy an outstanding display.

Maninder Singh from Bengal inaugurated the match with a swift bonus point. Siddharth Desai's running hand touch on Rinku Narwal opened the match for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Five minutes into the fast-paced clash, Bengal cruised to a 5-2 lead, with both Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh putting up commendable performances. Both squads started more aggressive than usual, especially the defensive units.

Nabibakhsh then asked for a review, claiming a jersey pull on him by the rivals. The review, a crucial one, was deemed successful upon inspection.

A controversial raid in the 14th minute by Bengal skipper Maninder Singh was challenged by the yellow-black-clad men, which was declared futile. The review favoured Singh as his three-point Super Raid was confirmed by the referees.

Rinku Narwal, the young prodigy, completed his fifty tackle points in PKL 2019 right after inflicting a superb all-out on Telugu Titans with just five minutes left in the first half.

The end of the first twenty minutes saw the Bengal Warriors lead at 19-13. Rajnish's superb hand-touch on the experienced Jeeva Kumar kickstarted the second half of the encounter.

Siddharth Desai picked up a bunch of points with his impeccable toe-touches, hence reducing the score difference gradually. Producing a fabulous game, Iranian walls Abozar Mighani and Farhad Milaghardan were lethal.

Advertisement

An ill-fated all-out then greeted Bengal, which also brought the score difference to a 22-22 deadlock. Desai then initiated a dazzling Super Raid which helped in his team's comeback.

A second successful review requested by Maninder Singh helped him complete his ninth Super 10 of Season 7. With just six minutes remaining on the clock, the Titans suffered a second all-out, which also turned the match in Bengal's direction by putting them in a 34-30 lead.

With quite a few exciting raids and tackles, the clash was a must-watch. Desai became the second player after Singh in this match to reach the 10-point mark. Mighani, with a fantastic performance, completed his first High 5 of the season.

Ultimately, the Bengal Warriors emerged victorious by just a single point. The Titans, despite playing a wonderful game, were unfortunate enough to end up on the losing side.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019, news, points table, Pro Kabaddi Schedule, and fantasy tips.