Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Bulls clinch the nail-biting encounter in brilliant fashion

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 60 // 04 Sep 2019, 23:25 IST

Patna Pirates succumb to the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls

The defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls registered their second consecutive win after defeating the three-time champions Patna Pirates by a hair's breadth at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7.

Pawan Sehrawat once again proved his mettle after picking up a whopping total of 17 raid points. Both Mahender and Saurabh led the defense in an amazing manner, ultimately helping their team to clinch the victory.

Read to find out how the eighth encounter of the #RivalryWeek between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls proceeded at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore:

Pardeep Narwal started for the Pirates and returned with a swift bonus. High-flyer Pawan Sehrawat opened the account for the Bulls after sending Neeraj off the mat. Sehrawat picked up a brilliant two-pointer, hence achieving the milestone of 150 raid points in PKL 2019.

Jawahar's dash sent Pawan off the mat for the first time in this match. A splendid super-tackle on Pardeep then brought the score to a deadlock at seven each.

Home team Bulls conceded their first all-out of the night as Pardeep picked up a laudable two-pointer, hence handing the lead to the Men in Green. Record-breaker Pardeep was on fire, given his four-point super raid inflicted yet another all-out on the hot favourites.

Sehrawat, the mind-blowing young gun, completed his Super 10 against the Pirates in impressive fashion. A fitting reply waited for him as Esmaeil inflicted a super-tackle on him. A second consecutive super-tackle on Rohit gave the Pirates a six-point lead.

In a smouldering first half, Patna Pirates inched ahead with 22-16 after the completion of the nail-biting twenty minutes. As the second half commenced, Sumit's raid retained Pawan, much to Bengaluru's relief.

Yet another super-tackle on Pawan by Hadi increased the already massive lead to eight points. A fourth super-tackle on Rohit left everyone flabbergasted. Hadi completed his first High 5 of the season.

Saurabh Nandal, the young prodigy, inflicted a brilliant super-tackle on the debutant Monu. Mahender's power-packed super-tackle sent the just-revived Narwal to the bench. Patna demanded a review in the 32nd minute of the match, which was deemed futile, much to their disappointment.

Bulls claimed a review right after Patna lost theirs, which, upon inspection, was declared unsuccessful, giving Patna three easy points. Patna also successfully dodged the all-out hovering over them. Pardeep, after a long time, finally completed the 50th Super 10 of his career.

A two-pointer by the dubki king put the Pirates seven points ahead of the Bulls. Finally, in the 37th minute, Patna suffered their first all-out of the night. Mahender completed the twelfth High 5 of his career in style.

With just one minute left on the clock, Pawan's two-pointer put the score on a tie and they eventually grasped on the lead with just one point. The nail-biting encounter was ultimately won by the Bulls with 40-39. In a very close-called affair, the match result was decided only in the buzzer raid.

