Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Bulls clinch victory in an intriguing battle

Bulls register a brilliant victory against the Titans in an exhilarating battle

Bengaluru Bulls ended their home leg campaign on a mind-blowing note after registering three victories in four matches in Bangalore at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. They defeated Telugu Titans with a hair's breadth, given that the match was decided in the last second.

Pawan Sehrawat scored a humongous sum of 22 points, leaving every fan and aficionado of the sport dumbfounded. The whole squad of the Bangalore-based franchise worked with perfection and emerged triumphant in the end. Siddharth Desai also displayed an impressive game despite his team's loss, garnering an insane total of 23 points.

Read to find out how the last encounter of the #RivalryWeek between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls proceeded at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore:

Rohit Kumar started for the Bulls, only to be sent off the mat in no time by the Titans' defense. Pawan Sehrawat opened the account for the home team with a swift bonus.

As the first eight minutes passed, the teams were tied on six each. Abozar Mighani, after quite a few fruitless matches, finally found his form and successfully kept the killer raiders of Bangalore at bay. The Titans' defenders seemed to have understood the game of Pawan, hence keeping him from scoring on multiple occasions.

A group tackle by the Bulls sent Siddharth off the mat for the first time that night. The encounter between Pawan and Vishal Bhardwaj was undoubtedly a nerve-wrecker.

The Titans claimed a last-minute review in the favour of substitute Rakesh Gowda, which upon inspection, was declared futile. The Bengaluru-based franchise inched ahead with the score 15-12 after the completion of the first half.

As the other half kicked off, Pawan Sehrawat inflicted a brilliant all-out on the Titans for the first time in that encounter. Two consecutive super raids by Pawan put the Bulls in a seven-point lead. Not only that, but Pawan also completed his Super 10 in an amazing fashion.

Yet another two-pointer by the unstoppable Pawan left a single man on the rival's court. Eventually, the black-yellow clad men conceded their second all-out, increasing the score difference to a whopping nine points, with the Bulls in lead.

Siddharth Desai also completed his Super 10 with sheer excellence. As the battle proceeded, the Titans slipped into grave trouble. The Bulls claimed a review in the 37th minute of the match, which was deemed unsuccessful. The review gifted Siddharth Desai a crazy total of six points as the home team suffered an ill-fated all-out.

With just two minutes left on the clock, the Titans lagged behind by just three points. Siddharth scored Super Raid which brought the score to a deadlock at 36 each with just 60 seconds remaining.

Ultimately, the uncertain battle ended with the Bulls winning the battle, courtesy Pawan's out-of-the-world two-pointer in the buzzer raid. They clinched the fervent battle with the score 40-39 against the Telugu Titans.

