Pro Kabaddi 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants play out thrilling 25-25 tie against Warriors

Maninder Singh impressed against Gujarat

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 encounter Gujarat Fortune Giants held Bengal Warriors in Kolkata on Saturday. Both the teams finished with 25 points each in the regulation 40 minutes of the play.

Substitute Rohit Gulia was the star performer for the Giants as he started off the bench in the second half to revive Gujarat team's Fortune. The all-rounder Gulia not only contributed with bonus but also touch points where he got rid of Warriors raider Prapanjan.

Gulia also inspired Giants' defence as they tackled raiding Md Nabibaksh in do-or-die raid to take lead for the first time in the match at 17-16. Giants raider Sachin Tanwar, who looked off colour in the first half also swung into action.

Giants looked certain to win the contest when Sachin's acrobatic touch point in do-or-die raid consolidated Giants lead at 25-23 in 39th minute. Unfortunately Gujarat defenders made a silly mistake. Enjoying a 25-23 lead, Gujarat conceded two points to Bengal captain Maninder Singh.

With scores equal and last raid left, Gulia made an empty raid as both the teams shared honours.

Earlier in the first half, Gujarat Fortune Giants displayed their defence arsenal by tackling Bengal Warriors star raider and captain Maninder Singh on three occasions.

However, the highlight of the first 20 minutes at the Netaji Bose Stadium was Giants rookie raider Sonu Jaglan's super-raid in the 16th minute when he broke the backbone of home team getting rid of defenders Jiva Kumar, Mayur and Rinku Narwal. In the process, he also made the scorelines 12-12.

Both the teams started on the explosive note. If Maninder returned with two points including a touch to Sumit, Giants' lead raider Sachin Tanwar made Rinku his first victim. Both the teams went neck to neck. Raiders and defenders kept their opponens busy.

Dangerously looking Maninder, who was trying to make Sunil Kumar his bunny, was first tackled in the do-or-die raid by Parvesh Bhainswal. The tackle gave Giants confidence and they hunted Maninder thrice in the first half.

But Bengal banking on home support and Giants' mistakes in defence allowed the home team to cruise ahead.