Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 102: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants - Predicting each team's playing 7

Rohit Gulia and Fazel Atrachali will be the players to watch out for

After playing a nerve-wracking tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers on the opening night of the Jaipur leg, Gujarat Fortune Giants will lock horns with Season 2 champions, U Mumba in the 102nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

U Mumba are coming off a brilliant performance against UP Yoddha where they halted the winning streak of Nitesh Kumar's side by defeating them 39-36. Abhishek Singh stood out from U Mumba with his haul of 11 raid points.

The Fortune Giants have struggled this season and when they battled U Mumba earlier in Mumbai, the Ahmedabad-based franchise had suffered a 12-point loss. Hence, they will look to avenge that defeat tonight at Jaipur.

Here's how the two teams may line up for this match -

U Mumba

The defence will have to stop Sachin from scoring raid points

Key Players - Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Surinder Singh

As mentioned above, Abhishek Singh had led the U Mumba raiding attack from the front in the previous match. He received good support from Arjun Deshwal while he will expect Athul MS to pull off a better performance tonight.

Fazel Atrachali will lead the team's defence which will also consist of Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Harendra Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Will the defence of Gujarat be able to stop Abhishek Singh?

Key Players - SachinTanwar, More G.B. and Parvesh Bhainswal

The onus of scoring the raid points for the team will once again be on Sachin Tanwar while he will have the back of all-rounders, Rohit Gulia and More G.B.

In the defence, the cousin brothers, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal will hold the covers and Pankaj and Ruturaj Koravi will play at the corner positions.

Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin, Rohit Gulia, More G.B., Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj and Ruturaj Koravi.

