Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 103: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 21 // 22 Sep 2019, 17:47 IST

Can Deepak Hooda inspire his team to a win against Bengal Warriors?

Jaipur Pink Panthers kicked off their home leg with a tie with two-time runners-up, Gujarat Fortune Giants at the Pro Kabaddi 2019. Now they meet the dominant Bengal Warriors in their 2nd home match and will aim to snap their 8-match winless streak.

Though Jaipur have a very strong team consisting of Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull and Nilesh Salunke, they have struggled to win matches this season. On the other hand, their next opponents, Bengal Warriors remained unbeaten during their home leg and they even recorded a massive win over the Haryana Steelers in their last match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had defeated Bengal Warriors when the two teams locked horns earlier this season. Hence Jaipur will take inspiration from that performance and hope to repeat the result in front of their home fans.

Here's a look at how the teams may line up tonight -

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sandeep Dhull needs to bring his 'A' game to the table

Key Players - Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull and Vishal

Deepak Hooda will be the main raider of the team while he will have the back of young Sushil Gulia and all-rounder Nitin Rawal in the raiding attack.

In the team's defence, Santhapanaselvam and Sandeep Dhull will hold the corner positions with last match's hero, Vishal and Sunil Siddhgavali as the covers.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh will have to lead his team from the front

Key Players - Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Baldev Singh

The Bengal Warriors raiding unit has troubled every defender this season and hence the team management will look to continue with the combination of Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will play at right corner and left corner respectively with Adarsh T. and Jeeva Kumar as the cover defenders.

Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda (C), Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam, Sushil Gulia, Nitin Rawal, Vishal and Sunil Siddhgavali.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K. Prapanjan, Baldev Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Adarsh T. and Jeeva Kumar.

