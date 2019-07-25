Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 11, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas

Can Pardeep lead the Pirates to victory all will the home side give the home fans something to cheer for?

In the final encounter of the opening Hyderabad Leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019, home team Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Patna Pirates on Friday, 26th July at 8:30 PM IST.

The Titans have had the worst possible start to their home leg, losing all three of the matches they have played so far while gathering just two bonus points and will come into the game on the back of a heart-wrenching 33-34 loss to Dabang Delhi KC.

However, they have a ray of hope through the form of Siddharth Desai's brother Suraj Desai, who put up an exemplary performance in his debut match, scoring 18 points against Delhi.

The Pirates lost 32-34 to the Bengaluru Bulls in their opening match on Saturday as the number of super tackles they conceded came back to bite them at the end. Pardeep Narwal did do a decent job on the raiding front but he did not receive support and was also brought down on the mat on quite a few occasions.

With both the sides wounded by a loss from their previous matches, they will desperately be looking for a win as this encounter promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.

Telugu Titans

The Desai brothers need to be at their best in this match.

Key Players: Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj

The Titans should put their raiders to best use as the defensive fragility of the Pirates is something they need to target. However, they must be wary of the two corners because an alliance between the in-form Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak will be dangerous for the Pirates. Siddharth and Suraj Desai need to come on top while they must also consider bringing someone like Rakesh Gowda or Rajnish in place of Amit Kumar.

The Titans' defense has looked hapless this season and to deal with the raiding might of the Pirates, which boasts of three quality raiders will be an arduous task. Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani have failed to put up a partnership while C Arun and Farhad Milaghardhan need to be better and apply their skills.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep was tackled on a lot of occasions against the Bulls.

Key Players: Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and Jaideep

The Pirates missed out on the win against the Bulls pwing to their failure to get all-outs and were often trapped when the opposition defense had just two or three players on the mat.

Mohammad Maghsoudlou's efficiency and the good show from the cover combination does brighten things up but the form of Jaideep in the left corner needs to pick up against the Titans, especially when dealing with someone like Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai.

Pardeep Narwal will definitely want to lead his side to victory in this match but he will need the support of Jang Kun Lee, who failed in the opening fixture. Hadi Oshtorak has done a good job in the right corner and if their defense and raiding department click in unison, the Pirates will fancy their chances of a victory in their opening fixture.

Predicted starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rajinish.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Suraj Desai, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice- Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar and Abozar Mighani.

Captain: Siddharth Desai Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.