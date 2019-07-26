Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 11, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates : Why Patna Pirates will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 45 // 26 Jul 2019, 12:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The defense of Patna Pirates needs to step up and deliver tonight

3-time PKL winners Patna Pirates will go head to head with the hosts Telugu Titans in the 11th match of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 tonight. Both the teams are yet to record their first wins of the tournament, hence the fans of the two teams are very excited for this encounter.

Patna Pirates have a mighty raiding attack comprising Jang-Kun Lee, Pardeep Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil, while the Telugu Titans too have a great raiding duo in the form of the Desai brothers. The defensive units of Patna and Titans will face a litmus test tonight as the fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium gear up to witness a high-scoring thriller.

While Telugu Titans will have the home support by their side, here’s why Pardeep Narwal’s men will beat them in the fixture -

Why Patna Pirates will win the match

Patna Pirates’ star raider Pardeep Narwal has a good record against the Telugu Titans. He loves to raid versus this defense hence, expect him to register his 2nd Super 10 of the season tonight. Narwal lacked support in the raiding department in season 6, however, the team management seems to have played a masterstroke by signing Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil in the auction.

Esmaeil scored 9 points on his PKL debut, sending a warning to all the other teams. The defensive unit of Patna cost them their opening encounter but the likes of Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep can be backed to do well.

Suraj Desai emerged as the surprise performer against Dabang Delhi K.C. and will be crucial for Telugu Titans’ chances tonight. He will have the burden of the entire raiding attack because his brother, Siddharth Desai is low on confidence.

Also, Patna Pirates have the bonus specialist, Jang-Kun Lee in their team who can keep the scoreboard ticking with his raids besides the beastly all-rounder Vikas Jaglan, who could chip in with some crucial points.

Patna have a more complete team as compared to their rivals tonight, hence they have a strong chance of handing the Titans their 4th consecutive loss.