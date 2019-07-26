Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 11, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Why Telugu Titans will win the match

Telugu Titans have found a new hero in Suraj Desai

Perennial underachievers, Telugu Titans, will battle three-time champions, Patna Pirates, in the final match of the Hyderabad leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

The home fans have turned up in huge numbers to support their team in the first three games but Telugu Titans have disappointed them by losing all of their matches.

Siddharth Desai and co. have one last chance of entertaining their fans and they would love to leave their base with a resounding win.

They will go head-to-head with a team which suffered a heart-breaking loss to Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the season.

Both the teams are yet to win their first match of season seven.

Why Telugu Titans will win the match

The raiding attack of Telugu Titans got a new hero in Suraj Desai when they locked horns with Dabang Delhi K.C.

Suraj broke the record of scoring the most points on debut by registering 18 in his first game. His brother, Siddharth, hasn't had the best of starts to this season, but now he has got a good supporting partner.

Patna Pirates received a setback when their star defender, Surender Nada was ruled out of the entire season because of an injury. His absence had a major impact on the defensive unit as none of the defenders could score points with consistency against Bengaluru Bulls.

The fans can expect the same performance tonight as Suraj and Siddharth Desai are extremely talented.

Also, the Iranian defender Abozar Mighani would have a good knowledge about the techniques of his compatriot Mohammad Esmaeil, who had scored nine points on debut for Patna Pirates.

Telugu Titans’ defense has some big names in Vishal Bharadwaj and C. Arun. However, they have not been at their best of late. With Pardeep Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil present in the opposition raiding attack, the defense of Telugu Titans will have to bring their ‘A’ game.

In the end, we can say that the team whose defense will score more points tonight will win and on paper, Telugu Titans have a mightier defensive unit than their opponents.