Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 120: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - Predicting each team's playing 7

Pawan Sehrawat is in red hot form

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls locked their place in the playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 in style with a thumping win against the Haryana Steelers. Pawan Sehrawat and co. will now look to end the campaign of Jaipur Pink Panthers, who still have a slim chance of making it to the next round.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddha are the two teams in contention for the final playoff spots and given that the latter team still has 4 matches in hand, their chances of qualifying are more.

Nevertheless, Deepak Niwas Hooda's men will try to get back to winning ways after the Telugu Titans thrashed them by 20 points in their previous match. Also, the Pink Panthers will look to avenge the 11-points defeat that they had suffered at the hands of Bulls in the first round meeting between the two sides.

On that note, let us have a look at the predicted playing sevens of the two teams for this match -

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Nilesh Salunke needs to continue his form

Key Players - Deepak Hooda, Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal

The raiding unit of Jaipur Pink Panthers had played well in their home leg and hence, the team management may continue with the same combination of Deepak Hooda, Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal in the raiding attack.

As far as the defence is concerned, Jaipur would hope that the two experienced corner defenders, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull bring their A-game to the table and, the young duo of Vishal and Pavan TR will play at the cover positions.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat is the best raider of the season

Key Players - Pawan Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran and Mahender Singh

After a miraculous performance against Haryana Steelers the other night, Pawan Sehrawat will lead the raiding department of the Bengaluru Bulls side which will also comprise of Banty and Sumit Singh.

Left cover defender Mahender Singh had impressed in the 2nd half of the match versus Haryana hence, he may walk into the playing seven in place of Ajay. Ankit may retain his place despite his poor performance whereas Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal will play at the corner positions.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda (C), Nilesh Salunke, Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Pavan TR, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Banty, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ankit and Saurabh Nandal.