Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 121: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 48 // 04 Oct 2019, 17:37 IST

Siddharth Desai needs to improve his game

The final match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Panchkula leg will feature a battle between the hosts Haryana Steelers and the Hyderabad-based Telugu Titans side. While the Steelers have already qualified for the next round, the Titans have been eliminated from the race for the playoffs.

Both the teams suffered morale-shattering defeats in their previous matches. Haryana Steelers were blown away by Pawan Sehrawat's blitzkrieg as they lost the match against Bengaluru Bulls by 23 points. On the other side, the Telugu Titans had conceded 53 points to the Puneri Paltan in their last game.

Hence, with an aim to get back to winning ways, the two franchises will look to bring their A-game to the table.

Here are the predicted playing sevens of Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans for this match -

Haryana Steelers

Vinay will be the player to watch out for

Key Players - Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay and Vikas Kandola

Though they have sealed their position in the Top 6, the Haryana-based franchise may not place a second-string side tonight because of their poor performance against Bengaluru. The raiding unit will consist of Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay.

Dharamraj Cheralathan will lead the team's defensive unit which will also feature Ravi Kumar, Sunil and Vikas Kale.

Telugu Titans

Farhad Milghardan can prove to be the 'X-factor' player of the day

Key Players - Rakesh Gowda, Aakash Arsul and Farhad Milghardan

The team management of Telugu Titans gave signs that they will try out new players in the remaining matches of their season hence, the defensive unit will comprise of Aakash Arsul, Krushna Madane, Manish and Akash Choudhary once again.

Siddharth Desai had done well against Haryana earlier this season hence, he may feature in the raiding attack along with last match's hero Rakesh Gowda and Rajnish.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Haryana Steelers : Dharamraj Cheralathan (C), Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Sunil and Vikas Kale.

Telugu Titans : Siddharth Desai (C), Aakash Arsul, Krushna Madane, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Rakesh Gowda and Rajnish.