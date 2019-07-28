Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 17, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 73 // 28 Jul 2019, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Maninder Singh lead the Warriors to victory?

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Puneri Paltan at the NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, 29th July at 8:30 PM IST.

Both sides are coming off a loss and this will be a good match-up due to the quality in both these sides.

The Bengal Warriors let the game against Jaipur Pink Panthers slip out of their hands and lost 27-25 in a low-scoring match which they should have won.

Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan have lost two games on the trot in the absence of lead raider Nitin Tomar, who hasn't featured in the games owing to a muscle pull.

Bengal Warriors

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh should come good this match.

Key Players: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh

Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh didn't perform up to expectations against Jaipur with the skipper scoring six points, while the Iranian failed to get a single raid point although he did have one Super Tackle to his name as well. K Prapanjan excelled during the Do-or-Die raids and will have to do so in this match as well.

Baldev Singh continued his excellent run to get another High Five with six tackle points to his name and kept the raiders at bay in the right side of the court.

However, the cover defenders Naveen Narwal and Jeeva Kumar couldn't score a single point and those two need to fire in this game. Rinku Narwal too has done a good job in the left corner.

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan

The Pune raiders failed to shine against U Mumba.

Key Players: Pawan Kumar Kadian, PO Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak

Puneri Paltan's raiding unit failed against U Mumba and in the absence of Nitin Tomar, failed they fell apart in from of the Mumbai-based franchise's defence. With Tomar not yet fully fit, Pawan Kumar Kadian and Manjeet have to step up in their performance. Darshan Kadian or Sushanth Sail can replace the misfiring R Sriram in the squad.

Surjeet Singh made amends for his horror show in the first game with six tackle points to his name, but he failed to get support from Girish Ernak in the left corner who blanked. Shubham Shinde and Sanket Sawant did a good job with three points each playing in the right corner and left cover positions.

Predicted starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Naveen Narwal.

Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Darshan Kadian/ Sushanth Sail, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Maninder Singh, Pawan Kumar Kadian, K Prapanjan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, PO Surjeet Singh and Baldev Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Baldev Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Maninder Singh, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Jeeva Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Manjeet, Girish Maruti Ernak and Rinku Narwal.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Kadian Vice- Captain: Maninder Singh