Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 2, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates predicting starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates in Match 2.

The second match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 will feature the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls taking on the three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru Bulls won the title back in season 6 courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat's brilliance in the raiding unit who won them a number of matches single-handedly, including a 22-point effort in the final of PKL 6 that handed them a victory over the Gujarat Fortune Giants.

The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the playoffs last year despite Pardeep Narwal's efforts of picking up the the second-most raid points last season.

Their head to head record stands one-sided in favor of Patna Pirates as Patna have ten wins over the Bengaluru Bulls, who have only three wins over the Pirates, with two of the contests ending in ties as well in the history of the encounters between these two teams.

Bengaluru Bulls

The Bulls' defense will yet again play a crucial role in their match.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of season 6, Pawan Sehrawat scored 271 raid points for the team in 25 matches, forming a potent partnership along with the experienced captain in Rohit Kumar. The defense unit for this season will be led by Mahender Singh, who scored 63 tackle points in 25 games last season.

Amit Sheoran and Raju Lal Chaudhary will play as the corner defenders for the team as they will aim to make a quick impression in the eyes of the team management. Amit Sheoran had a brilliant season last year, with 38 tackle points in 15 matches to his name and will be key for the Bulls.

The cover defense will be led by Ashish Sangwan, who has yet again been retained by the Bulls management for PKL 7.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will miss Surender Nada in the left corner.

Raiding sensation Pardeep Narwal is the highest raid points scorer in the league with 858 raid points and will lead the raiding unit for the Patna Pirates in a high-stake encounter. He will get support from Korean import Jang Kun Lee, who is the most successful foreign player in the history of the league.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlu from Iran will be stepping foot for the first time in Pro Kabaddi and could be the go-to man for the team in crucial raids of the matches and his all-round experience will be key for the Pirates.

While Surender Nada will be missing out from the tournament yet again because of his injury, he will be replaced by Jaideep in the left corner. Jawahar Dagar might play for the team as the right corner.

Neeraj Kumar from Services' board could make his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut in the right cover and will get the support of Vikas Jaglan in the left cover position.

Probable Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Raju Lal Chaudhary (Right Corner), Sumit Singh (Right In), Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover), Pawan Sehrawat (Center), Mahender Singh (Left Cover), Rohit Kumar (Left In) and Amit Sheoran (Left Corner).

Patna Pirates

Jawahar Dagar (Right Corner), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlu (Right In), Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover), Pardeep Narwal (Center), Vikas Jaglan (Left Cover), Jang Kun Lee (Left In) and Jaideep (Left Corner).