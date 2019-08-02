Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 24, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Which of these 2 sides will win this all-important clash?

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the second game of the opening day of the Patna leg at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Saturday, 3rd August at 8:30 PM IST.

Both the Warriors and the Bulls come off wins over Puneri Paltan and U Mumba respectively.

Bengal steamrolled their opponents as both Maninder and Mohammad Nabibakhsh ran riot while Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh were sound in the defensive scheme of things.

Bengaluru, meanwhile showed that they were the Kings of a comeback and cancelled U Mumba's lead before a late surge got them a 30-26 win. Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10 was the high point of the night for the Bulls while both Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal did a good job in defence.

With 2 power packed sides taking on each other, expect a toughly contested game.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh revelled in Bengal's huge win over the Bulls.

Key Players: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh

Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have formed a brilliant raiding combo and the duo have struck it up in the start of the season with Maninder scoring 14 points against Pune while Nabibakhsh got 8 raid points. They will look for more support from K Prapanjan who has been their main Do-or-Die raider.

Defensively, the young Bengal side have been tactfully managed by the experienced Jeeva Kumar and both Baldev Singh in the right corner and Rinku Narwal in the left corner have been electric. Viraj Vishnu Langde has settled well into his left cover position. They need to look to clamp Pawan Sehrawat down and seize the game.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10 powered the Bulls to a win over U Mumba.

Key Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh and Ashish Sangwan

At the start of the season, the Bengaluru Bulls had 2-star raiders but skipper Rohit Kumar is nowhere to be seen in the point-scoring charts and it has been a lone fight from young Pawan Sehrawat. Rohit Kumar has been able to score just 9 raid points from 3 matches and need to improve his scoring. With Sumit Singh not firing, young Mohit Sherawat who excelled as a substitute last match can be brought in for this one.

Defensively, the Bulls are settling well and Saurabh Nandal in the right corner and Amit Sheoran in the left corner have formed a good combination. However, the onus will be on left cover Mahender Singh and right cover Ashish Sangwan to guide the defence and stop the marauding Bengal raiders.

Predicted starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Ashish Sangwan, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pawan Sehrawat, K Prapanjan, Mahender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Mahender Singh.